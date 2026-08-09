Astros Given Major Jarren Duran Trade Prediction For Offseason

The MLB trade deadline has passed, with teams all over the league loading up for the stretch run of the season.

One team that has turned its season around is the Houston Astros following a slow start to the year. Houston is currently in first place in the American League West division, as they fight for playoff positioning.

This team could be a contender in the AL this season, but the offense will need to be a little more consistent. Since the Astros can’t add more to the roster now, the front office could look ahead to the upcoming offseason.

Houston was a frequent name in trade rumors at the deadline, with the team being rumored to be looking at a few different players. This winter could be where the Astros look to strike big, giving themselves more talent for next season.

Jarren Duran to the Houston Astros?

MLB analyst Zachary Rotman of FanSided linked the Astros together with outfielder Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox heading into the offseason. Duran was a trade candidate this year for Boston, but the team decided to hold onto him for now.

Houston has been looking for more outfield help, and while Duran’s 2026 season hasn’t gone to plan, he isn’t fr removed from being his All-Star self.

For the year, Duran is hitting just .201 with 16 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .613. The veteran has tried to break out of his long slump all season, with nothing sticking consistently.

But he remained a highly-interested target for teams at the trade deadline, and Houston could look to add his bat. Boston needs more infield help, something that the Astros could send out for Duran in a deal.

Houston could use the left-handed power from Duran in the lineup, making them an intriguing spot for him. The two teams could link up as solid trade partners in the offseason, but that all remains to be seen.

Should Red Sox Trade Jarren Duran?

Amid all the struggles from Duran, the Red Sox did choose to hold onto him. This could be because the trade offers weren’t suitable for Boston, but Duran still means something to this team.

The All-Star’s down season could be an outlier, but trade rumors have followed him for years. His year got so bad that Duran believed Boston would simply release him this year.

“To be honest, I thought I was going to be released… I am the worst player in MLB statistically. I hate looking at the numbers but when you’re going bad, you look at the numbers and it was pretty obvious how bad I was,” Duran said. “I thought I was going to be released… I’m just thankful that I have the opportunity to continue this run with this team and this organization, and hopefully make a playoff push.”

Boston’s front office has some tough decisions to make this offseason, with one of the bigger ones being around Duran. And if he’s made available, the Astros could be a solid landing spot for the All-Star outfielder to get back on track.