Astros Legend George Springer Shares Retirement Feelings

Even though George Springer no longer plays for the Houston Astros, he’ll always be regarded as one of the best to ever put on the franchise’s uniform.

And now with the Toronto Blue Jays, Springer has entered the part of his MLB career where it’s time to at least start wondering about retirement.

Springer turned 37 years old on Sept. 19, and the Blue Jays won’t be going to the playoffs.

He can’t play the field or run the way he used to as a long career has taken some of a toll on his body.

Still, Springer clearly loves playing the game. He may not be in a rush to leave.

This is a four-time All-Star and a World Series MVP from the Astros’ 2017 triumph. He’ll still get the chance to go out on his own terms.

Whether that’s this year, or in the future, and whether it’s with Toronto or a different team or maybe even the Astros again — when Springer signs off for good, he’ll do it having accomplished so much.

George Springer Retirement Plans

Springer shared his thoughts on retirement with Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae — answering about whether he’d call it quits after the Blue Jays’ final three games this weekend.

“I don’t know,” Springer said. “I love this organization. I loved being a Blue Jay. I’ve loved every single bit of being here. I haven’t really gotten that far yet. I’ve kind of taken every day with these guys in stride.”

It’s the kind of answer that many players would give in such a spot. It’s somewhat aligned with the way Max Scherzer is approaching these final days of the season in Toronto, too.

Springer has batted .251 this season with 15 home runs and 12 stolen bases. He can clearly still contribute.

It hasn’t been the season the Blue Jays wanted, though. They made it to extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series a year ago, and now they’re missing the postseason altogether.

That could always factor into Springer’s decision, too. Some athletes really struggle with the idea of hanging up the cleats after a disappointing season.

Springer can’t play forever, but maybe there’s another year left in the tank.

Astros Legend

The Astros picked Springer in the first round out of UConn in 2011, and that was clearly the correct call.

He went on to hit 174 home runs in seven seasons with Houston, putting up an .852 OPS.

And in the playoffs, Springer’s game went to another level.

A whopping 19 of his 23 career postseason homers came with the Astros, for whom he had an .895 playoff OPS. He was brilliant in 2017 en route to the World Series, earning himself WS MVP honors.

Springer was at the heart of so much greatness in Houston, and even though some of that ended up mired in controversy, there are still plenty of Astros fans who will always remember him quite fondly.