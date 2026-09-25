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Astros’ Lucas Spence Makes Absurd Baseball History

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Lucas Spence is congratulated by his Astros teammates after a home run.
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Lucas Spence #28 of the Houston Astros celebrates his solo home run against the Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on September 24, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Lucas Spence entered Friday night still looking for his first MLB home run.

The Houston Astros rookie won’t have to look too far to remember it when he wakes up on Saturday morning, though. In fact, he’ll have to remember which of the three homers he hit on Friday night was actually the first one.

It surely is all a blur for Spence, who hit his first long ball in the major leagues and then promptly hit his second and third in short order.

It’s one of those things that makes you sit there and marvel at the fact that it really doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

But hey, baseball is one of those things you simply can’t predict. You never know when you’re going to see something remarkable.

Lucas Spence Makes Baseball History

Spence’s night in Sacramento against the Athletics made him just the third player in MLB history to hit his first three career home runs all in the same game, according to MLB Network’s Sarah Langs.

The first to do so was the catcher Seby Zavala, who pulled it off on July 31, 2021.

The second was earlier this year when Cardinals rookie Joshua Baez amazingly did it in his MLB debut on August 15.

And now Spence, less than 50 at bats into his career, pulls it off.

This was just his 16th game in the majors. He had one double prior to this, along with five singles.

And now, he’s got three home runs.

Who is Lucas Spence?

Spence is an astounding story.

The 23-year old from Chicago Heights, Illinois had to start his college baseball career at Black Hawk College, a junior college. He then went to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Neither are baseball factories.

In fact, Spence wasn’t even drafted out of college in the 2024 MLB Draft. He managed to snag an undrafted free agent contract with the Astros, and he quickly moved up the ladder.

Turns out, if you can hit, you’ll get a chance — even if your pedigree isn’t as flashy as some of the prospects around you.

Spence actually amused fans around his MLB debut in July when he shared that he was returning from a fishing trip, on which he caught a personal-best 11-pound, 30.5-ounce walleye, that he got the call that he was getting called up to Houston.

He may have a chance to top that walleye catch in the future. It’ll sure be tough to top hitting his first three career home runs all in the same game.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Astros’ Lucas Spence Makes Absurd Baseball History

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