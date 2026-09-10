Houston Astros Make Jose Altuve Announcement During Phillies Series

The Houston Astros have split the opening two games of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, they lost on Wednesday night in an 11-7 shootout after blowing a 3-0 lead.

Despite that, it was still quite the historic night for longtime Astros infielder Jose Altuve, who was featured in a historic announcement by the team midway through the game after recording his one and only hit of the night.

Astros Announce Altuve News

In his 16th MLB season, all of which have come as a member of the Astros, Altuve has officially reached 2,500 career hits, making him just the second active player in MLB to reach the mark.

The only other player with that many hits still playing is Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman, and Altuve is just the second Astro all-time to reach the mark, joining Craig Biggio. He’s also one of only five primary second basemen in league history to accomplish the feat.

“2500 for the GOAT,” the Astros posted on social media.

Fans React on Social Media

As expected, Astros fans reacted to the historic milestone for Altuve, who has cemented himself as one of the best players in the Astros organization’s history.

“Should be a statue going up in front of Daikin. Not only has he been a great ball player, he kept this franchise together and stayed loyal during its toughest times before and after championships,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “I literally love this man.”

Another person wrote, “FUTURE HALL OF FAMER JOSE ALTUVE!!!”

“The best Astro ever,” one more fan commented.

Altuve Speaks on Accomplishment

After the game, despite the loss, Altuve spoke about reaching 2,500 hits in his illustrious career.

“It means a lot, obviously. It’s a big number. 2,500 is a lot of hits and you think about all the hits and all the years playing here with this amazing organization… it’s a great moment,” Altuve said. “It’s really sad we lost the game… but this is a big hit for me.”