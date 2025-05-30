Astros Pitcher Reveals How Far He’s Had to Go Following Online Threats

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his family were targets of death threats following his poor start earlier this month.

In wake of that, McCullers told the Associated Press on Wednesday he is taking extra measures to protect his loved ones, including hiring around-the-clock security.

McCullers, 31, first brought light to the situation May 10 after a 13-9 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, in which he allowed seven runs and retired only one batter.

“I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with,” McCullers told reporters following the game.

The Astros alerted MLB security and the Houston Police Department about the threats. Police say an investigation remains ongoing.

McCullers told the AP he had to have a conversation with his 5-year-old daughter, Ava, about the threats after she overheard McCuller’s wife, Kara, discussing the matter on the phone.

“She asked me when I came home: ‘Daddy, like, what is threats? Who wants to hurt us? Who wants to hurt me?” McCullers said. “So those conversations are tough to deal with.”

Players Grapple with Recent Rise in Online Abuse

McCullers isn’t the only MLB player to raise concerns about online abuse in recent weeks.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks took to social media shortly after the incident involving McCullers to reveal he and his family had also received death threats.

“Threats against my life and my wife’s life are horrible and cruel,” Hendriks wrote on Instagram. “You need help. Comments telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile. Maybe you should take a step back and re-evaluate your life’s purpose before hiding behind a screen attacking players and their families.

“Whether you do it from your ‘fake accounts’ or are dumb enough to do it from your real account, I think I speak for all players who have had to deal with this in their career when I say: Enough is enough.”

The 36-year-old Hendriks previously underwent treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He is in his first season with Boston after missing all of 2024 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

There was also an incident this season involving Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who has been outspoken about his battle with depression, in which he said a fan said “something inappropriate” to him about attempting suicide.

Astros Manager Condemns Threats

McCuller’s start on May 10 was just his second since the 2022 World Series. He missed all of 2023 and 2024 due to a flexor tendon injury.

Astros manager Joe Espada was quick to express his displeasure with the threats, calling them “unfortunate.”

“We’re going to continue to help him, and we expect him to improve,” Espada said. “And he’s going to get an opportunity.”

McCullers has pitched in three games since then and owns a 5.89 ERA in 18.1 innings this season. He had his most effective start Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Athletics, allowing just three runs while striking out 12 over six innings.