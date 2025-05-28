Astros Pitching Rotation Spirals After Tommy John Update To Key Starter

The Houston Astros are facing a lineup debacle following the announcement that right-hander Ronel Blanco will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, officially ending his 2025 season.

Blanco, one of the few steady arms in an increasingly wobbly group, is now the second Astros starter in just one week to be lost to this season-ending Tommy John procedure. The first was Hayden Wesneski, adding to Houston’s long list of injured starters that has ballooned far beyond what any contender can comfortably handle.

Blanco had been quietly effective, offering consistency amid the chaos with solid numbers before elbow inflammation sidelined him in late May. His loss further strips down a rotation already operating on fumes. As it stands, only two of the Astros’ original five Opening Day starters remain active.

Framber Valdez, who continues to pitch at an elite level, and Hunter Brown, a breakout candidate who’s stepped up under pressure. The rest of the rotation reads like a long injury report.

Astros’ Pitching Outlook After Blanco Update

Luis Garcia has not pitched since 2023 due to setbacks following his own Tommy John surgery, but the Astros remain optimistic that he could be a missing piece.

Cristian Javier was ruled out for the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John in June 2024. J.P. France has been out since July 2024 due to shoulder surgery, while Spencer Arrighetti, one of the team’s younger arms, is sidelined with a broken thumb and may return within the month.

Currently, the Astros are piecing together a starting rotation from rookies. Lance McCullers Jr. just returned from a two-year absence, providing invaluable experience but inconsistent results. Ryan Gusto and Colton Gordon, both 26 years old and without top-prospect pedigree, are posting ERAs above 5.0.

AJ Blubaugh, who recently made his MLB debut, has a 6.05 ERA in Triple-A. Brandon Walter has been solid in Triple-A but struggles in the majors with a 5.14 ERA in 28 innings. Journeyman Jason Alexander, recently claimed off waivers, and high-strikeout but control-challenged Miguel Ullola round out the remaining options.

Astros’ Offensive Surge Could Be Thwarted By Blanco Injury

Behind Valdez and Brown, the Astros’ rotation is a roulette wheel, and the margin for error is razor-thin.

Despite the mounting losses, the Astros remain in the thick of the American League playoff race. They’re tied with Cleveland for the final Wild Card spot and just 1.5 games behind the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners.

Their bullpen has kept them on track with those goals, performing at a high level, but it is being pushed to its limits by short starts and increased innings.

The trade market could provide help, but most sellers won’t make moves until July, and Houston is close to the $241 million luxury tax threshold. Financial constraints may limit what they can do unless priorities shift dramatically.

For now, the Astros are walking a tightrope. With Blanco gone and no immediate reinforcements ready, the rotation’s struggles deepen.