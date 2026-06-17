Astros Add Under-the-Radar Independent League Infielder After 1.116 OPS Surge

The Astros turned to an unconventional talent pipeline on Wednesday, purchasing the contract of little-known infielder Brandon Nigh after the 22-year-old erupted for a 1.116 OPS in independent-league competition, MLB Transactions reported.

Nigh’s combination of power, patience and positional versatility transformed him from a little-known Pioneer League infielder into Houston’s newest developmental gamble in just 24 games.

Nigh’s Boise Hawks Surge Catches Astros’ Attention

“Congratulations to Hawks infielder Brandon Nigh! The Houston Astros have purchased his contract, making him the latest Hawk to join an MLB organization. We’re proud of you, Brandon, and can’t wait to see what’s next. The entire Hawks family is cheering you on!” the Boise Hawks announced on social media.

The numbers that led to the announcement were impressive for any league. In those 24 Pioneer League games, Nigh posted a slash line of .342/.495/.620, for a 1.116 OPS. He added five home runs and 34 RBI while drawing 23 walks against just 20 strikeouts across 110 plate appearances. That’s the sort of power-and-patience combination that surfaces on MLB radar pretty quickly, even when it’s compiled in an independent league.

The Pioneer League operates outside of affiliated baseball, which means any team purchasing a contract from it is taking a calculated gamble on production translating upward. The Astros have not issued a formal press release regarding the signing, standard procedure for low-profile minor-league depth moves. No assignment has been announced as of June 17. Nigh will likely report to one of Houston’s lower-level affiliates or to extended spring training, depending on where roster needs align at this point in the summer.

Nigh’s College Career Built Foundation for Astros Signing

Before Boise, Nigh spent four seasons at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, where he stood out as a two-way contributor for the Golden Grizzlies in the Horizon League. His freshman year alone was enough to attract notice in mid-major college baseball circles.

Despite being limited to 36 games by a lower-body injury, Nigh slashed .327/.459/.579 with seven home runs and 32 RBI, according to Oakland University Athletics, posting a 1.038 OPS. The Horizon League took notice. He was named Freshman of the Year, according to a Horizon League press release, the first Oakland player to take the award since the university joined the conference in 2014. He also earned First Team All-League and All-Freshman Team recognition that spring.

His junior season (2024) saw him appear and start in all 58 games Oakland played — the only Golden Grizzly to do so that year — while leading the team in home runs and doubles and slashing .299/.433/.536, according to Baseball Reference. His senior campaign produced a .264 average with 16 stolen bases across 60 games before he made the jump to the independent circuit.

Nigh also logged time on the mound as a right-handed reliever during his freshman and sophomore seasons, a two-way background that adds organizational versatility, though Houston’s focus will almost certainly center on developing him as an infield corner option.

The Astros have a well-documented track record of identifying overlooked talent through non-traditional pipelines — college, summer leagues, independent ball — and converting depth signings into contributors further up the system. Nigh fits that model: a 22-year-old with four years of Division I seasoning, legitimate power-and-patience indicators, and production against competition more advanced than anything he faced as an amateur.