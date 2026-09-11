Astros Trade Ending Looks Better With Blue Jays Decision

The Houston Astros made an offseason trade of Jesus Sanchez to the Toronto Blue Jays that wasn’t universally popular.

The postscript to the deal, though, is that it worked out just fine for Houston.

On Friday, the Blue Jays designated Jesus Sanchez for assignment. That means he is removed from the 40-man roster in Toronto and has to pass through waivers.

Another team could claim him, and while the Astros probably wouldn’t do it, there’s a chance Sanchez’s talent entices another team to take a chance.

If Sanchez passes through waivers, he could remain in the Blue Jays’ system but not in the major leagues.

The Astros could do the funniest thing. https://t.co/5fGzJGM7dy — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 11, 2026

Why Did Blue Jays DFA Jesus Sanchez?

Sanchez could never fully break through with the Blue Jays, and this was the final move to essentially admit that the trade hadn’t worked out for them.

They also give a debut to inspirational journeyman Rudy Martin Jr. by clearing the Sanchez roster spot.

Sanchez played in 99 games with the Blue Jays but had a negative-1.0 Wins Above Replacement number.

He was batting .260 with a .734 OPS at the time of the DFA with eight home runs.

A big problem with Sanchez turned out to be his defense. Toronto didn’t have confidence in consistently starting him in the outfield, and they sometimes had to remove him in games that he did start in order to get a better glove in the field.

Sanchez, at 28 years old, always was viewed as having big potential, but the Blue Jays clearly didn’t see enough in him to keep him any longer.

Revisiting Astros-Blue Jays Trade

The Astros traded Sanchez on Feb. 13 to Toronto to acquire a different MLB-level outfielder, Joey Loperfido.

There aren’t a ton of MLB-for-MLB, one-for-one trades, but this was one of them.

Loperfido didn’t do much for Houston this season. In 102 at bats, he has hit .216 with one home run.

Right now, he’s down in the minor leagues, although he remains on the Astros’ 40-man roster and could be called up at any moment.

Contractually, Loperfido will likely be cheaper over the next few seasons, so Houston probably saves some money from this move, if nothing else.

At the time of the trade, it felt like it could be important. The Blue Jays had just reached Game 7 of the World Series. The Astros are always a contender. Sanchez and Loperfido both had different, intriguing traits that could’ve helped their teams.

Instead, it’s a deal that will likely be mostly forgotten about. Barring a late twist, it didn’t amount to much of anything.