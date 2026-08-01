Astros Trade With Twins ‘Nixed’ by Owner Before Deal Was Finalized: Report

The MLB trade deadline is just over 48 hours away, and conversations are swirling around the league.

Some deals have already been completed, while others have come close to happening before getting “nixed” at the last second. According to national MLB reporter Michael Marino, that reportedly happened this weekend.

Astros-Twins Agree to Trade

The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins reportedly agreed to a trade in the 11th hour that would have sent reliever Bryan Abreu to Minnesota in exchange for Trevor Larnach.

It would have been one of the more notable deals of the trade deadline so far. However, the two sides never finalized the agreement after Astros owner Jim Crane stepped in and “nixed” the trade.

Marino noted that it remains unclear whether the Astros and Twins have continued discussions or if talks have completely stalled.

The Astros and Twins had agreed to a trade that would send Bryan Abreu to the Twins in exchange for Trevor Larnach. However, Astros owner Jim Crane nixed the trade at the 11th hour, per @MarinoMLB. pic.twitter.com/oufZowslau — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 1, 2026

MLB Fans React on Social Media

Fans were not happy that Crane stepped in and prevented Astros general manager Dana Brown from making the trade decision.

“Bro why is Crane doing damage to its own organization? Let Brown do his job. You hired him for a reason,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Crane needs to go.”

Another person wrote, “WHY WOULD HE NIX THIS???”

“Worst owner in ball?” another fan commented.

Abreu & Larnach’s 2026 Season

Both the Astros and Twins remain in the thick of the American League playoff race, so both teams appear to be buyers, with each addressing a need through the potential deal.

Abreu, however, has struggled this season. The reliever owns a 4.74 ERA across 41 appearances and has recorded seven saves. Still, the move could represent a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Twins since Abreu will become a free agent after the season.

As for Larnach, he provides Houston with exactly what it needs: an outfielder who can get on base and provide offense.

This season, Larnach is batting .283 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs across 91 games. He is slugging .441 and owns a .812 OPS.