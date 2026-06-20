Braves Get Intriguing Trade Deadline Pitch for Astros’ Jeremy Peña

The Houston Astros are 36-41 entering June 20, but are three games out of first place in the AL West. As a result, the question the front office will need to ask itself in the next month is whether they should be sellers at the trade deadline on Aug. 3.

If the Astros feel it’s best to garner younger assets for the players, then it’s best to become sellers and start thinking about improving the team for the 2027 season. One potential asset in the speculation conversation is shortstop Jeremy Peña, who turns 29 in September and has two years of team control remaining.

As a result, if Houston decides to turn into a seller, Jake Elman of FanSided believes that Peña would be an ideal fit for the Atlanta Braves. In his trade idea, the Braves would receive Peña while the Astros get back pitcher Owen Murphy and infielder Tate Southisene.

“The good news for all sides is that Peña has stayed healthy since returning from his hamstring injury last month,” Elman wrote in a June 20 article. “He’s the same player he’s always been: a steady everyday shortstop who gets on base and is good for the occasional home run.

“Atlanta needs stability, even more so given Ronald Acuña Jr.’s own hamstring injuries. Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has been dreadful this season, and the Dodgers still lurk in the NL West. Now is the time for a splash move, and Peña fits the bill.”

Why Trading Jeremy Peña Makes Sense for Astros

Moreover, Elman wrote that trading Peña before the trade deadline makes sense for Houston, rather than holding onto him and potentially trading the veteran in the offseason or keeping him on the team to try and compete next season.

“Moving Peña is a big step in that direction,” Elman added in his article. “He only has one more year of team control remaining, and the Astros almost certainly can’t afford to meet Scott Boras’ asking price for an extension.

“Moving on now means selling when his value is highest (when he has two postseason runs remaining rather than just one), and also allows Houston to restock a farm system that might be the thinnest in baseball.”

Braves Would Bolster Lineup With Jeremy Peña

Furthermore, the Braves have an eight-game lead in the NL East entering June 20 and are 48-27. The focus for Atlanta will be winning the division, but at the trade deadline, the team should be looking to ensure they have not just a team that can win the NL East, but one that can win the World Series.

As a result, it has a team that can go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers, and trading for Peña would be a step in that direction.

“The Braves would be the No. 2 seed if the postseason began tomorrow,” Elman wrote. “Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers hold the NL’s top seed and home-field advantage. On his own, Peña isn’t enough to elevate the Braves over the Dodgers.

“But put him in the same lineup as Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies, and we’re having a different conversation. That’s not even factoring in a healthy Acuña, whose return timetable is unknown. We’ll also never bet against Austin Riley, even amid a career-worst season.”