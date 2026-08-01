Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa Announces Major Update Amid Rangers Series

Houston Astros star third baseman/shortstop Carlos Correa underwent surgery to repair the peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle. At the time, reports suggested he would be out for the rest of the season.

However, Correa recently suggested he may not be sidelined for the remainder of the year after all.

Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa Announces Major Injury Update

On Saturday, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported that Correa hasn’t ruled out a return this season.

“I wouldn’t be doing all this work if I didn’t think there was a chance,” Correa said.

Looking at Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa

In 32 games this season, Correa has posted 1.2 bWAR while hitting .279/.369/.418 with three home runs and 16 RBI. He has played 23 games at shortstop and 14 at third base this year.

When everyone is healthy, Correa is the Astros’ starting third baseman. But when Jeremy Peña is injured, Correa steps in to play his old position.

The Astros drafted Correa with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.

Correa made his MLB debut in 2015. He posted 4.7 bWAR and an .857 OPS en route to winning American League Rookie of the Year.

With the Astros, Correa made two All-Star Games, won the 2017 World Series and earned a Platinum Glove Award at shortstop.

The Astros let Correa walk in free agency in the 2021-22 offseason. He signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins and re-signed with the club after failing physicals for the Mets and Giants following agreeing to contracts with both clubs.

The Twins traded Correa back to the Astros at last year’s trade deadline to shed payroll. The Twins are still paying roughly one-third of Correa’s salary.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros appear to be positioning themselves as buyers ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Houston is currently in first place in a weak American League East division with a 56-55 record. The Texas Rangers are just half a game back with a 55-55 record.

Houston is in the middle of a three-game series with Texas at Daikin Park. The Astros won Game 1 on Friday by a score of 11-2.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Astros and Rangers is slated to begin at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.