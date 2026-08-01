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Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa Announces Major Update Amid Rangers Series

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Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Astros defeat the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Houston Astros star third baseman/shortstop Carlos Correa underwent surgery to repair the peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle. At the time, reports suggested he would be out for the rest of the season.

However, Correa recently suggested he may not be sidelined for the remainder of the year after all.

Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa Announces Major Injury Update

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Astros defeat the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Saturday, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported that Correa hasn’t ruled out a return this season.

“I wouldn’t be doing all this work if I didn’t think there was a chance,” Correa said.

Looking at Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa

Houston Astros v Baltimore Orioles - Game One

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 30: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros fields a hit against the Baltimore Orioles in game one of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 30, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In 32 games this season, Correa has posted 1.2 bWAR while hitting .279/.369/.418 with three home runs and 16 RBI. He has played 23 games at shortstop and 14 at third base this year.

When everyone is healthy, Correa is the Astros’ starting third baseman. But when Jeremy Peña is injured, Correa steps in to play his old position.

The Astros drafted Correa with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Puerto Rico.

Correa made his MLB debut in 2015. He posted 4.7 bWAR and an .857 OPS en route to winning American League Rookie of the Year.

With the Astros, Correa made two All-Star Games, won the 2017 World Series and earned a Platinum Glove Award at shortstop.

The Astros let Correa walk in free agency in the 2021-22 offseason. He signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins and re-signed with the club after failing physicals for the Mets and Giants following agreeing to contracts with both clubs.

The Twins traded Correa back to the Astros at last year’s trade deadline to shed payroll. The Twins are still paying roughly one-third of Correa’s salary.

Houston Astros Right Now

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 28, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

The Astros appear to be positioning themselves as buyers ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Houston is currently in first place in a weak American League East division with a 56-55 record. The Texas Rangers are just half a game back with a 55-55 record.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros celebrates scoring during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 27, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ross Turteltaub/Getty Images)

Houston is in the middle of a three-game series with Texas at Daikin Park. The Astros won Game 1 on Friday by a score of 11-2.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Astros and Rangers is slated to begin at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa Announces Major Update Amid Rangers Series

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