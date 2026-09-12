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Houston Astros World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Yankees Release

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Rafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 10, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 3-1 loss on Friday.

Houston Astros World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros pitches in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth noting that a former Astros pitcher (Rafael Montero) is still a free agent.

He was released by the New York Yankees‘ organization last month.

As of September 12, Montero remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 10): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released RHP Rafael Montero.”

The 35-year-old did not appear in a game for the Yankees.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Montero’s Houston Run

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros reacts after defeating the Texas Rangers 1-0 at Minute Maid Park on September 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Montero spent part of five seasons with the Astros in the middle of his career.

At one point, he was one of their best relievers.

In 2022, Montero went 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 71 games.

They also won the World Series title that same season.

The Rest Of Montero’s Career

GettyRafael Montero #47 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on April 6, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Montero had spent the first four years of his MLB career with the New York Mets.

He then had stops with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners before Houston.

Most recently, Montero pitched for the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers in 2025.

GettyRafael Montero #48 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 21, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Montero has gone 23-30 with a 4.68 ERA in 380 career games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyDaulton Varsho #18 of the Houston Astros runs to first base after hitting a single in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 11, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Astros are currently the top team in the American League West with a 75-73 record in 148 games.

They are 3.0 games ahead of the Texas Rangers (who are in second in the division).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Yankees Release

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