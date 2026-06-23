Houston Astros World Series Champion Released From Current MLB Team

On Monday night, the Houston Astros opened up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Astros are coming off a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians (at home) on Sunday.

Houston Astros Champion Released From Current Team

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Astros World Series Champion was released by his current MLB team.

After getting designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels last week, Trey Mancini has now elected free agency.

Angels PR wrote: “Trey Mancini was outrighted to Triple-A and elected free agency”

Mancini had been batting .308 with four hits, four RBIs and one run in five games for the Angels.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Ctiger141: “You couldn’t leave Trey up one more game to play against the Os?”

@astalfort: “Why would they do that to Trey when he started out so well?”

@oriolesfan833: “Angels did my guy Trey dirty.”

@swobobafett: “I’m just saying, if he wants to retire, one day contract, let him do this as an Oriole. Have a Mancini day.”