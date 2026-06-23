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Houston Astros World Series Champion Released From Current MLB Team

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Trey Mancini #26 of the Houston Astros looks on before batting against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 22, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Houston Astros opened up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Astros are coming off a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians (at home) on Sunday.

Houston Astros Champion Released From Current Team

GettyTrey Mancini #34 of the Los Angeles Angels hits an RBI single during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 08, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Astros World Series Champion was released by his current MLB team.

After getting designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels last week, Trey Mancini has now elected free agency.

Angels PR wrote: “Trey Mancini was outrighted to Triple-A and elected free agency”

Mancini had been batting .308 with four hits, four RBIs and one run in five games for the Angels.

Social Media Reacts

GettyTrey Mancini #34 of the Los Angeles Angels gestures toward the crowd after hitting a two-RBI triple during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 12, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Ctiger141: “You couldn’t leave Trey up one more game to play against the Os?”

@astalfort: “Why would they do that to Trey when he started out so well?”

@oriolesfan833: “Angels did my guy Trey dirty.”

@swobobafett: “I’m just saying, if he wants to retire, one day contract, let him do this as an Oriole. Have a Mancini day.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros World Series Champion Released From Current MLB Team

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