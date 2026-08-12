Houston Astros World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros are playing the second game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 6-3 win on Monday night.

UPDATE: The Astros lost 4-1.

Astros World Series Champ Signs With New Team

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Astros World Series Champion had signed with the New York Mets on a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “RHP Chris Devenski assigned to Syracuse Mets.”

Devenski had recently been let go by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “RHP Chris Devenski elected free agency.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@metsnewsrumors: “The Mets have signed RHP Chris Devenski to a minor league deal and have sent him to AAA. He had a 7.71 ERA in 2.1 major league innings this season with the Pirates.”

@metsbatflip1: “Reunion: The Mets and reliever Chris Devenski are in agreement on a minor league deal. He has been sent to Triple-A Syracuse. In 13 appearances with the Mets last season, he tossed 16.2 innings and posted a 2.16 ERA. ”

@WexlerRules: “Guess who’s back, back again? Devenski’s back. Tell a friend. @mets sign member of the 2025 @mets Chris Devenski to a minor league deal and assign him to @SyracuseMets #Mets”

Looking At Devenski

Devenski had spent the first five years of his MLB career in Houston.

In that span, he won the World Series (2017) and made the MLB All-Star Game (2017).

The 35-year-old has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays over 11 seasons at the MLB level.

Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently the top team in the American League West with a 61-59 record in 120 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-30 in 61 games on the road).