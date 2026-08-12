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Houston Astros World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

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HOUSTON, TX - MAY 05: Chris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros looks on from the bench after being taken out of the game on May 05, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros are playing the second game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 6-3 win on Monday night.

UPDATE: The Astros lost 4-1.

Astros World Series Champ Signs With New Team

GettyChris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees to end the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on April 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Astros World Series Champion had signed with the New York Mets on a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “RHP Chris Devenski assigned to Syracuse Mets.”

Devenski had recently been let go by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “RHP Chris Devenski elected free agency.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyChris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@metsnewsrumors: “The Mets have signed RHP Chris Devenski to a minor league deal and have sent him to AAA. He had a 7.71 ERA in 2.1 major league innings this season with the Pirates.”

@metsbatflip1: “Reunion: The Mets and reliever Chris Devenski are in agreement on a minor league deal. He has been sent to Triple-A Syracuse. In 13 appearances with the Mets last season, he tossed 16.2 innings and posted a 2.16 ERA. ”

@WexlerRules: “Guess who’s back, back again? Devenski’s back. Tell a friend. @mets sign member of the 2025 @mets Chris Devenski to a minor league deal and assign him to @SyracuseMets #Mets”

Looking At Devenski

GettyChris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros and the American League during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Devenski had spent the first five years of his MLB career in Houston.

In that span, he won the World Series (2017) and made the MLB All-Star Game (2017).

The 35-year-old has also had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays over 11 seasons at the MLB level.

Astros Right Now

GettyManager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 7, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Astros are currently the top team in the American League West with a 61-59 record in 120 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-30 in 61 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros World Series Champion Signs With New MLB Team

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