Astros’ $60 Million First Baseman Is Already Being Called a Bust

The Houston Astros had a first base problem. So they opened their wallet this winter and handed a three-year, $60 million deal to Christian Walker, fresh off a quietly elite stretch with the Diamondbacks. The hope? A hard-hitting, Gold Glove-caliber glove who’d solve the offensive black hole that was the José Abreu era.

Two months in, the results have been so bad they might wish they’d just stuck with the problem they knew.

Walker’s Numbers Are Ugly

Let’s not sugarcoat it: Walker has been brutal to start 2025. He’s hitting .212/.275/.354 with six home runs and 23 RBIs through the end of May. His OPS+ sits at a paltry 77—at the same rate than Abreu’s Houston tenure (73) and miles from the 120+ marks he posted during his Arizona peak.

His strikeout rate has crept up to 26.6%, and while some underlying metrics like hard-hit percentage and barrel rate suggest he might be due for better luck, the eye test and the box scores tell a different story: he’s not getting it done, not at the plate and not with the glove. The three-time Gold Glove winner currently posts a fielding run value of zero and just one OAA (Outs Above Average).

Bleacher Report Isn’t Buying the Excuses

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller labeled Walker a bust already—ranking him fifth on a list of the worst new contracts in baseball for 2025. Miller wrote, “Maybe it’s just a slow start, or maybe the Astros once again picked the wrong veteran first baseman to hitch their wagon to.”

That’s the core concern. Houston tried this formula with Abreu: veteran slugger, decent contract, plug-and-play. It failed spectacularly. Now they’re staring at another aging right-handed first baseman signed through 2027 and wondering how long to wait before admitting it might be happening again.

CBS Sports Sees Reason for Hope—Kind Of

CBS’s R.J. Anderson gave a more measured take, noting that Walker’s quality-of-contact metrics are still strong. His barrel rate and launch angle distribution align with his 2022 and 2023 campaigns, and his contact numbers in the zone haven’t meaningfully changed.

So what’s going wrong?

He’s chasing more and swinging more overall, but not at a level that explains such a dramatic drop-off. The issue may be poor luck and timing. Still, this isn’t a rookie trying to figure it out. Walker turned 34 in March. How long can Houston afford to be patient?

The Bigger Picture

Houston is hovering in the playoff picture only because of a strong rotation and timely performances from role players. The lineup’s core—Walker, Jose Altuve, Yainer Diaz—has underwhelmed. The Astros have the second-best run differential in the AL West, but that’s with several key bats dragging down the offense.

Walker was supposed to be the cleanup anchor. Right now, he’s a sinkhole. And while it’s fair to point out that Memorial Day is too soon to panic, it’s also fair to acknowledge when a pattern looks familiar.

What’s Next?

Houston has few internal options at first base, especially after cutting bait with Abreu. They’re stuck, hoping Walker turns it around. And he might—his track record is better than most, and his peripherals don’t scream collapse.

But the fans are restless. The media is circling. And the last thing this team can afford is another aging bat becoming a $60 million bench piece.

Walker still has time. But the clock is louder than ever.