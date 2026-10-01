Houston Astros Predicted to Trade 29-HR Slugger This Offseason in Bold Move

The Houston Astros may have just snuck into the playoffs, but their postseason run has come to a very quick end.

With their 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox in Game 2, the Astros are officially out of the playoffs. The Astros were swept and underperformed during the regular season. With that, big changes to their roster should be on the way.

Now, with the offseason here for Houston, one of their notable sluggers has entered the rumor mill.

FanSided’s Jake Elman predicted that the Astros will end up trading Christian Walker during this offseason following their postseason loss to the White Sox.

“At this point, Walker is a competent run producer who best slides into the No. 6 or No. 7 spot in your lineup. With how badly the Mets handled the Pete Alonso and Jorge Polanco situations, watch David Stearns take on most of that $20 million in a salary dump,” Elman wrote.

Given how this season went for Houston, it would make sense if they traded a veteran like Walker this offseason. The Astros’ roster needs a real shake-up, and Walker is not necessarily a big fit in Houston at this point.

Why Astros’ Walker Should Generate Trade Interest

Although Walker is 35 years old, he should generate some interest this offseason. The 12-year MLB veteran is still capable of making an impact at this point in his career. Due to this, he could be a popular target for teams looking for more offense.

Walker posted 29 home runs, 87 RBI, and a .226 batting average in 156 games this season for the Astros. He has also hit at least 26 home runs in each of his last five seasons, so he is able to provide good pop at the plate. This was especially the case in 2022, as he hit 36 home runs with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With all of this, Walker will be a trade candidate to keep an eye on this offseason. The possibility of him developing a nice trade market is there. This is especially so with this year’s free agency class not being the strongest.

Astros Have a Big Decision to Make With Walker

At the end of the day, the Astros are facing a big decision with Walker. The veteran slugger is entering the final season of his contract in 2027, so it would be understandable if they moved on from him.

Yet, there is also an argument to be made to keep Walker for the Astros. If Houston wants to remain a playoff team, it would make sense if they held onto him. Due to this, the Astros need to think carefully about their next move with Walker.

It will now be interesting to see what happens with Walker this offseason. It should be an eventful offseason in Houston, whether Walker gets dealt or not.