Hi, Subscriber

Houston Astros Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Houston Astros v San Francisco Giants
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Nelson Velazquez #30 of the Houston Astros hits an RBI sacrifice fly ball in the top of the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels for the series finale of a three-game set at Daikin Park in Houston at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

The Angels won the first game of the series 3-1 on Tuesday, and the Astros won the second game 3-2 on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Astros announced they cut a four-year MLB player from their roster.

Houston Astros Cut 4-Year MLB Player Nelson Velázquez During Angels Series

Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals

GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JULY 6: Nelson Velázquez #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at Busch Stadium on July 6, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Via The Athletic’s Chander Rome on X: “The Astros called up Ray Delgado and DFAd Nelson Velázquez. Houston needs some infield coverage given Jeremy Peña’s status.”

The Astros claimed Velázquez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 10. In three games with Houston, Velázquez went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Houston Astros Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x