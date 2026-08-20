Houston Astros Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

The Houston Astros are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels for the series finale of a three-game set at Daikin Park in Houston at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

The Angels won the first game of the series 3-1 on Tuesday, and the Astros won the second game 3-2 on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Astros announced they cut a four-year MLB player from their roster.

Houston Astros Cut 4-Year MLB Player Nelson Velázquez During Angels Series

Via The Athletic’s Chander Rome on X: “The Astros called up Ray Delgado and DFAd Nelson Velázquez. Houston needs some infield coverage given Jeremy Peña’s status.”

The Astros claimed Velázquez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 10. In three games with Houston, Velázquez went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.

More to come.