Astros’ Daulton Varsho Trade Is Starting to Look Very Different

The Houston Astros made one notable addition before the 2026 trade deadline. Six weeks later, the gamble is becoming much harder to defend.

Houston acquired Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays on August 3, sending starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti in the other direction. Varsho offered elite defensive ability, left-handed balance and postseason experience to a team attempting to win another American League West title.

It created immediate cross-market attention because Varsho simply changed clubhouses while Toronto was visiting Houston.

The Astros did not acquire him for the future, however. Varsho can become a free agent after the season, leaving Houston with a very short window to receive a meaningful return.

So far, the offensive production has not arrived.

Varsho’s Houston Numbers Have Fallen Sharply

Varsho is hitting .180/.238/.316 with four home runs, 13 RBI and a .554 OPS through 36 games with the Astros, according to the team’s official statistics. He finished 1-for-10 during Houston’s three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

That performance mattered because Houston scored only seven runs in the series and fell back to .500. Varsho was supposed to lengthen a lineup heavily dependent on Yordan Alvarez, but he has instead become another hitter manager Joe Espada must attempt to hide.

The price also creates scrutiny. MLB’s original trade analysis described Arrighetti as a controllable rotation piece Toronto could carry into future seasons. Heavy previously reported that he remains under team control through 2029, while Varsho is eligible for free agency after 2026.

Houston received cash in the deal, but no additional player was included.

The Trade Still Has Time to Change

It would be premature to declare Toronto the winner. Arrighetti has not immediately become an ace for the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old owns an 8-9 record, 4.99 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 22 appearances this season, according to his MLB player page. He has worked out of the bullpen since joining Toronto and carried a 6.87 ERA in his five most recent appearances entering Monday.

Varsho also delivers value on defense. He has played error-free baseball with Houston and can influence games even when his bat goes quiet. One important catch or postseason hit could reshape the trade’s legacy.

The problem is that the Astros first have to reach October. They hold only a one-game division lead over the Texas Rangers with 12 games remaining, and FanGraphs gives them little chance of earning a wild-card berth if they lose the West.

That creates a simple final test for the deadline deal. If Varsho helps Houston survive the final two weeks, the gamble may still work. If the Astros miss the playoffs and Varsho leaves in free agency, surrendering three additional years of control over Arrighetti will become much more difficult to explain.