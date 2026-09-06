Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park.

The Astros won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday. The Diamondbacks won the second game 4-3 on Saturday. The finale is slated to begin at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Astros demoted a three-year MLB player to Triple-A.

Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

The Astros optioned right-hander Kai-Wei Teng to Triple-A, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Via Rome on X: The Astros optioned Kai-Wei Teng and called up Miguel Ullola

Teng has posted a 4.76 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings across 30 appearances (10 starts) with the Astros this season.

The Astros acquired Teng from the San Francisco Giants in January for catcher Jancel Villarroel and future considerations.

Teng began the season on the Astros’ active roster. He missed time earlier in the season due to a knee sprain.

Houston optioned Teng to Triple-A after activating him from the IL in late July. The Astros recalled the right-hander on Aug. 21 before optioning him again today.

Looking at Kai-Wei Teng’s Career

Teng signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins in the 2017-18 offseason.

The Twins traded Teng, right fielder Jaylin Davis and right-hander Prelander Berroa to the Giants for right-hander Sam Dyson on July 31, 2019.

Teng made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2024. He made just four appearances with the Giants in 2024 and eight in 2025.

During his time with the Giants, Teng posted a 7.30 ERA over 40 2/3 innings.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros have won seven of their last 10 games.

Houston is in first place in the American League West with a 73-70 record. The club has a three-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers.

After the Diamondbacks series, the Astros will begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.