Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros walks to the dugout following a pitching change in the sixth inning of the game against the Athletics at Daikin Park on August 22, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Teng has posted a 4.76 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings across 30 appearances (10 starts) with the Astros this season.
The Astros acquired Teng from the San Francisco Giants in January for catcher Jancel Villarroel and future considerations.
Teng began the season on the Astros’ active roster. He missed time earlier in the season due to a knee sprain.
Houston optioned Teng to Triple-A after activating him from the IL in late July. The Astros recalled the right-hander on Aug. 21 before optioning him again today.
Looking at Kai-Wei Teng’s Career
Teng signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins in the 2017-18 offseason.
The Twins traded Teng, right fielder Jaylin Davis and right-hander Prelander Berroa to the Giants for right-hander Sam Dyson on July 31, 2019.
Teng made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2024. He made just four appearances with the Giants in 2024 and eight in 2025.
During his time with the Giants, Teng posted a 7.30 ERA over 40 2/3 innings.
Houston Astros Right Now
The Astros have won seven of their last 10 games.
Houston is in first place in the American League West with a 73-70 record. The club has a three-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers.
After the Diamondbacks series, the Astros will begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Houston Astros demoted a three-year MLB player to Triple-A ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the Diamondbacks.
Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series Finale