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Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

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Athletics v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros walks to the dugout following a pitching change in the sixth inning of the game against the Athletics at Daikin Park on August 22, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park.

The Astros won the first game of the series 3-1 on Friday. The Diamondbacks won the second game 4-3 on Saturday. The finale is slated to begin at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Astros demoted a three-year MLB player to Triple-A.

Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

Cleveland Guardians v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 21: Kai-Wei Teng #17 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park on June 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Astros optioned right-hander Kai-Wei Teng to Triple-A, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Via Rome on X: The Astros optioned Kai-Wei Teng and called up Miguel Ullola

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 27: Kai-Wei Teng #17 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Teng has posted a 4.76 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings across 30 appearances (10 starts) with the Astros this season.

The Astros acquired Teng from the San Francisco Giants in January for catcher Jancel Villarroel and future considerations.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Pitcher Kai-Wei Teng #17 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 09, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Teng began the season on the Astros’ active roster. He missed time earlier in the season due to a knee sprain.

Houston optioned Teng to Triple-A after activating him from the IL in late July. The Astros recalled the right-hander on Aug. 21 before optioning him again today.

Looking at Kai-Wei Teng’s Career

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: Kai-Wei Teng #17 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on May 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Teng signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins in the 2017-18 offseason.

The Twins traded Teng, right fielder Jaylin Davis and right-hander Prelander Berroa to the Giants for right-hander Sam Dyson on July 31, 2019.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng #66 of the San Francisco Giants delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Teng made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2024. He made just four appearances with the Giants in 2024 and eight in 2025.

During his time with the Giants, Teng posted a 7.30 ERA over 40 2/3 innings.

Houston Astros Right Now

Arizona Diamondbacks v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 05: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros is intentionally walked during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park on September 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Buvid/Getty Images)

The Astros have won seven of their last 10 games.

Houston is in first place in the American League West with a 73-70 record. The club has a three-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers.

After the Diamondbacks series, the Astros will begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Series Finale

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