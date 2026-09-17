Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series Finale

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Astros won the first game of the series 4-2 on Tuesday. The Royals won the second game 5-2 on Wednesday.

The finale is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. CDT on Thursday. Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Astros demoted a three-year MLB player.

Houston Astros Announce Demotion of 3-Year MLB Player Joey Loperfido Before Royals Game

The Astros optioned outfielder Joey Loperfido to Triple-A Sugar Land and reinstated outfielder Taylor Trammell, according to The Athletic’s Chander Rome.

The Astros recalled Loperfido from Triple-A on Tuesday. In 40 games with Houston this season, Loperfido has slashed .214/.311/.330.

Looking at Joey Loperfido’s Career

The Houston Astros selected Loperfido in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Duke.

He made his MLB debut with Houston in 2024.

The Astros traded Loperfido, right-hander Jake Bloss and second baseman Will Wagner to the Toronto Blue Jays for left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on July 29, 2024.

On Feb. 13, the Astros brought Loperfido back acquiring him from the Blue Jays for outfielder Jesús Sánchez.

Loperfido has appeared in 162 games between the Astros and Blue Jays throughout his three-year MLB career.

The outfielder has posted 1.1 bWAR and a .240/.300/.378 slash line with nine home runs and 51 RBI since reaching the majors in 2024.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros have scuffled lately, losing seven of their last 10 games.

Because of their recent struggles, the Astros no longer have a lead for first place in the American League West. Both the Texas Rangers and Astros sit atop the division with 76-76 records.

Luckily for Houston, the club holds the tiebreaker over Texas, meaning the Astros are still in first place in the AL West.

After wrapping up their series against the Royals on Thursday, the Astros will begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park on Friday. Houston will finish the season with a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park followed by a four-game set against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.