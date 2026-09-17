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Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series Finale

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Houston Astros v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on before the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 28, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Astros won the first game of the series 4-2 on Tuesday. The Royals won the second game 5-2 on Wednesday.

The finale is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. CDT on Thursday. Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Astros demoted a three-year MLB player.

Houston Astros Announce Demotion of 3-Year MLB Player Joey Loperfido Before Royals Game

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JUNE 25: Joey Loperfido #10 of the Houston Astros catches a fly ball off the bat of Kerry Carpenter of the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Astros optioned outfielder Joey Loperfido to Triple-A Sugar Land and reinstated outfielder Taylor Trammell, according to The Athletic’s Chander Rome.

The Astros recalled Loperfido from Triple-A on Tuesday. In 40 games with Houston this season, Loperfido has slashed .214/.311/.330.

Looking at Joey Loperfido’s Career

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 28: Joey Loperfido #10 of the Houston Astros strikes out against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros selected Loperfido in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Duke.

He made his MLB debut with Houston in 2024.

Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 23: Joey Loperfido #10 of the Houston Astros hits a go-ahead, three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on June 23, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

The Astros traded Loperfido, right-hander Jake Bloss and second baseman Will Wagner to the Toronto Blue Jays for left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on July 29, 2024.

On Feb. 13, the Astros brought Loperfido back acquiring him from the Blue Jays for outfielder Jesús Sánchez.

Colorado Rockies v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 14: Joey Loperfido #10 of the Houston Astros runs into the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Daikin Park on April 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Loperfido has appeared in 162 games between the Astros and Blue Jays throughout his three-year MLB career.

The outfielder has posted 1.1 bWAR and a .240/.300/.378 slash line with nine home runs and 51 RBI since reaching the majors in 2024.

Houston Astros Right Now

Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 15: Yordan Alvarez #21 of the Houston Astros celebrates his two-run home run with Jeremy Pena #21 in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Astros have scuffled lately, losing seven of their last 10 games.

Because of their recent struggles, the Astros no longer have a lead for first place in the American League West. Both the Texas Rangers and Astros sit atop the division with 76-76 records.

Luckily for Houston, the club holds the tiebreaker over Texas, meaning the Astros are still in first place in the AL West.

After wrapping up their series against the Royals on Thursday, the Astros will begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park on Friday. Houston will finish the season with a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park followed by a four-game set against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series Finale

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