Astros’ Championship Winning Manager Reveals Why He Defied Front Office

The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. And almost immediately after raising the trophy, they broke up.

At the time, it was a baffling decision: general manager James Click, fresh off architecting a championship roster, was offered just a one-year deal. He declined. Less than a week after the team’s parade, Click was out of a job.

Only now, in 2025, are the details starting to make more sense.

Dusty Baker Didn’t Follow the Script

In a new book by veteran baseball writer Scott Miller, Dusty Baker revealed that he went against the Astros’ baseball operations department during the 2022 postseason. Despite pressure from above to bench veterans like Yuli Gurriel and Martín Maldonado and to avoid hitting rookie Jeremy Peña second, Baker trusted his gut—and his old-school instincts were rewarded. Gurriel hit .347 in the playoffs. Maldonado, while quiet at the plate, caught 11 of 12 postseason games and sparked a rally in Game 6 of the World Series. Peña, of course, became the first rookie to win both ALCS and World Series MVP honors in the same year.

“I’ve always used numbers,” Baker told Miller. “But I don’t use them 100 percent. There are no absolutes in this game.”

The Astros’ analytics-heavy front office and the veteran manager clearly weren’t aligned during their title run.

That’s not uncommon in modern baseball—friction between field managers and front office analysts is often part of the game. But the balance of power in Houston was different.

Click Was Never Crane’s Guy

It’s not difficult to connect the dots from Baker’s defiance to Click’s departure. The Astros hired Baker first, following the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the franchise. Click arrived shortly after, a product of Tampa Bay’s analytically driven machine.

The two won together—three ALCS trips, two pennants, one title—but they weren’t aligned. Owner Jim Crane grew increasingly involved in baseball ops, even nixing a Click-approved deal for Willson Contreras. Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Reggie Jackson became louder internal voices.

By the time Click was offered a one-year deal—unheard of for a title-winning GM—the split was inevitable. Assistant GM Scott Powers, another Click hire, was shown the door too.

Dusty Won the Power Struggle

Baker accepted his one-year extension and came back for one final run in 2023. In hindsight, 2022 wasn’t just about winning a championship. It was a tug-of-war between philosophies—between data and feel. Baker trusted relationships and instincts. The front office trusted the models.

Dusty won. And that likely sealed Click’s fate.

The Long-Term Cost

It’s hard to argue with the result. The Astros got their ring. Dusty got his long-awaited title. But letting go of a GM who built a sustainable winner could haunt them down the line.

Baker’s legacy in Houston is secure. He was the steady hand they needed post-scandal. He delivered. But in the biggest moments, he didn’t just trust his gut—he bet his job on it. And that decision reshaped the entire front office.

The Astros chose a championship. The question now is whether they sacrificed long-term stability to get it.