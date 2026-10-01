Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Drops Honest Quote After Being Eliminated by White Sox

The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros in Games 1 and 2 of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park, eliminating the Astros from the playoffs.

The White Sox won 6-3 on Tuesday and 7-3 on Wednesday.

After Wednesday’s loss, Astros manager Joe Espada made an honest statement.

Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada Drops Honest Quote After Being Eliminated by Chicago White Sox

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Joe Espada #21 of the Houston Astros walks back to the dugout against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

“They executed very well,” Espada said. “We couldn’t really get our bats going.”

The Astros finished the season with an 81-81 record, the worst of all postseason teams.

They made the playoffs simply because the American League West didn’t have much competition.

White Sox Beat Astros 7-3 in Wild Card Game 2

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 29: Kyle Teel #8, Chase Meidroth #10, and Braden Montgomery #24 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate after Meidroth and Montgomery scored runs in the second inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The White Sox scored four runs in the first inning of Wild Card Game 2 against the Astros.

Kyle Teel got the scoring started with an RBI single. Andrew Benintendi followed with a two-run single.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Kyle Teel #8 and Miguel Vargas #20 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate after scoring runs against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Tristan Peters also hit an RBI single in the first inning, making the score 4-0.

Jeremy Peña hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give Houston its first run of the game.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Sean Burke #59 of the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Cam Smith hit a solo home run in the second inning.

Jose Altuve lowered the Astros’ deficit to one run with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Chase Meidroth hut a huge three-run home run in the sixth inning, increasing Chicago’s lead to 7-3.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Chase Meidroth #10 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Sean Burke made the start for the White Sox. He allowed three runs with eight strikeouts over four innings.

Hunter Brown made the start for Houston. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk in 2/3 of an inning before being pulled.

The White Sox will play the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.