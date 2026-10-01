Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Drops Honest Quote After Being Eliminated by White Sox

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Joe Espada #21 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros in Games 1 and 2 of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park, eliminating the Astros from the playoffs.
The White Sox won 6-3 on Tuesday and 7-3 on Wednesday.
After Wednesday’s loss, Astros manager Joe Espada made an honest statement.
Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada Drops Honest Quote After Being Eliminated by Chicago White Sox
“They executed very well,” Espada said. “We couldn’t really get our bats going.”
The Astros finished the season with an 81-81 record, the worst of all postseason teams.
They made the playoffs simply because the American League West didn’t have much competition.
White Sox Beat Astros 7-3 in Wild Card Game 2
The White Sox scored four runs in the first inning of Wild Card Game 2 against the Astros.
Kyle Teel got the scoring started with an RBI single. Andrew Benintendi followed with a two-run single.
Tristan Peters also hit an RBI single in the first inning, making the score 4-0.
Jeremy Peña hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give Houston its first run of the game.
Cam Smith hit a solo home run in the second inning.
Jose Altuve lowered the Astros’ deficit to one run with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Chase Meidroth hut a huge three-run home run in the sixth inning, increasing Chicago’s lead to 7-3.
Sean Burke made the start for the White Sox. He allowed three runs with eight strikeouts over four innings.
Hunter Brown made the start for Houston. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk in 2/3 of an inning before being pulled.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Houston Astros manager Joe Espada made an honest statement after being eliminated from the playoffs by the White Sox.
Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Drops Honest Quote After Being Eliminated by White Sox