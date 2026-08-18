Astros Are Turning to an MLB-High 17th Starter—Here’s Why

The Houston Astros’ rotation has required another answer, and this one could come from a prospect whose fastball has changed almost as dramatically as the pitching staff around him.

Right-hander Ethan Pecko is expected to make his major league debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, according to an MLB.com report. If the move is finalized, Pecko would become Houston’s 17th starting pitcher this season, the highest total in baseball.

The Astros had not officially confirmed the promotion when MLB.com reported it, and the team must add Pecko to the 40-man roster. However, Houston scratched him from his scheduled Triple-A start on Sunday, strongly suggesting Houston was preparing him for the assignment.

A Rotation Record Born From Instability

Using 17 starters is less a novelty than a summary of Houston’s season. Injuries, uneven returns, and constant roster adjustments have forced the Astros to search for innings across the organization.

The latest opening followed Ronel Blanco’s option to the minors. Blanco posted a 7.71 ERA over 23.1 innings in five appearances, including four starts, after returning from Tommy John surgery. Pecko now has an opportunity to provide stability, even if his first assignment may be evaluated one step at a time.

Houston selected Pecko in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Towson. The 23-year-old recorded a 4-6 record and 4.57 ERA across 20 Minor League appearances this season, including 18 starts. All but three came to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Pecko’s prospect case is built on development rather than dominance alone. His fastball has gained roughly three mph since college and now sits around 93-95, reaching 98. A low three-quarter delivery, extension, and deception can make that velocity play harder.

The Arsenal Explains Houston’s Interest

He supplements it with a tightened low-80s slider, an upper-80s cutter, a curveball, and a changeup. That mix helped him earn Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2024. A forearm strain interrupted his 2025 season, but he finished with a 3.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts across 35 Triple-A innings.

His 2026 results have included volatility. Still, June showed the upside: Minor League Baseball reported that Pecko went 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and .206 opponent average across 29 innings, earning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month.

Pecko’s opportunity also reflects the value of organizational depth. Houston did not draft him as an immediate rotation savior, and his prospect ranking does not promise stardom. What the Astros need Wednesday is simpler: competitive strikes, enough length to protect the bullpen, and evidence that his improved pitches can miss major league barrels when hitters refuse to chase. Major league hitters punish brief command lapses.

The debut will not solve Houston’s rotation problems by itself. It will show whether Pecko’s rebuilt arsenal can translate immediately—and whether starter No. 17 can finally slow the carousel.