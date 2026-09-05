Ex-Astros Star Dallas Keuchel Involved in Roster Decision With New MLB Team

When you look back at Dallas Keuchel’s MLB career, you’ll certainly remember what he accomplished during his time with the Houston Astros.

Keuchel made his MLB debut with Houston back in 2012 and spent seven seasons with the organization, where he earned two All-Star selections and won a World Series in 2017.

Since leaving Houston in 2018, however, he’s struggled to find his footing. The Athletics signed him in July and assigned him to their Triple-A affiliate.

Athletics Make Keuchel Decision

Since joining the A’s organization, Keuchel has posted a poor 6.48 ERA across seven games and has worked mainly as a starting pitcher. He has pitched 25.0 innings, recording 20 strikeouts and a 1.84 WHIP.

On Saturday, the MiLB transaction page showed that the A’s had removed Keuchel from the 40-man roster and placed him on the Development List after transferring him from the Las Vegas Aviators.

This simply means the team temporarily removes a healthy player like Keuchel from the active roster so he can focus on his mechanics and work through his struggles without losing his pay or roster spot within the organization.

Keuchel’s MLB Career

Outside of the first seven seasons Keuchel spent in Houston, where he posted a 76-63 record and a 3.66 ERA across well over 1,100 innings, he most notably spent three seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

He also had stints that lasted a year or less with the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and, most recently in 2024, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Keuchel hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since 2024. That year, he made four starts for the Brewers and recorded a 5.40 ERA across 16.2 innings.

The last truly good season Keuchel had came during the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season, when he made 11 starts and posted a 1.99 ERA with the White Sox.