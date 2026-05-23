Houston Astros Get Jose Altuve News Before Cubs Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Houston Astros will play the second game of their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Astros are coming off a 4-2 win on Friday.

That said, the team has been without future Hall of Famer Jose Altuve since May 16.

Houston Astros Get Altuve News Before Cubs Game

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Astros got the latest update on Altuve.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote: “Jose Altuve, on the IL with an oblique strain, said he is feeling good. He will head to West Palm Beach tomorrow to continue his rehab.”

Altuve had been batting .245 with 40 hits, four home runs, 12 RBI’s, 27 runs and one stolen base in his first 42 games of the 2026 season.

At 36, he is still a very important player for the Astros.

McTaggart also posted a video of Altuve before Saturday’s game.

He wrote: “Jose Altuve cheered by Astros fans as he comes onto the field to do some light workouts. No baseball activity yet, though.”

Altuve’s Career

Altuve has spent all 16 seasons of his MLB career in Houston.

The 2017 American League MVP has helped the franchise win the World Series twice (2017 and 2022).

He is batting .302 with 2,428 hits, 259 home runs, 901 RBI’s, 1,263 runs and 326 stolen bases in 2,018 career games.

Astros Right Now

The Astros have gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season with a 21-31 record in 52 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 9-17 in 26 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Cubs, the Astros will visit the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Last season, the team missed the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Saturday’s game as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 29-22 record in 51 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (but are 18-9 in 27 at home).