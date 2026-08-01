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Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change During Rangers Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 10: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros takes the field to massive boos before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Texas Rangers.

They are coming off an 11-2 win on Friday.

Jose Altuve (who batted 5th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change

Getty Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros during an at-bat in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Saturday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 8/1 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez DH I. Paredes 3B C. Walker 1B Y. Diaz C J. Altuve 2B T. Trammell CF C. Smith RF L. Wade Jr. LF R. Blanco SP”

Altuve has been moved down to 6th in the order on Saturday.

The future Hall of Famer comes into the night batting .231 with 78 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, 49 runs and two stolen bases in 86 games.

He is in the middle of his 16th season (all with Houston).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts to hitting a 2-run home run during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change During Rangers Series

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