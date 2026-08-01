Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change During Rangers Series

On Saturday, the Houston Astros will continue their series with the Texas Rangers.

They are coming off an 11-2 win on Friday.

Jose Altuve (who batted 5th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Houston Astros Announce Jose Altuve Change

For Saturday’s game, the Astros have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 8/1 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez DH I. Paredes 3B C. Walker 1B Y. Diaz C J. Altuve 2B T. Trammell CF C. Smith RF L. Wade Jr. LF R. Blanco SP”

Altuve has been moved down to 6th in the order on Saturday.

The future Hall of Famer comes into the night batting .231 with 78 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBIs, 49 runs and two stolen bases in 86 games.

He is in the middle of his 16th season (all with Houston).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup