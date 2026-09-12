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Houston Astros Announce Important Yordan Alvarez Update During Rays Series

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Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros walks to the dugout in the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park on August 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros lost on a walk-off against the Tampa Bay Rays in their series opener on Friday night.

And prior to Game 2 of the series on Saturday night, the main storyline surrounding the Astros was slugger and American League MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez being absent from the starting lineup for the second consecutive game.

Astros Announce Alvarez Update

Alvarez rolled his ankle on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies and was ultimately pretty sore prior to Friday’s game, which led Astros manager Joe Espada to keep him out of the lineup.

Before Saturday’s matchup against Tampa Bay, Espada gave an update on Alvarez, revealing that he’s still sore but said he’ll “hopefully” be back on Sunday for the finale.

“Yordan looks like he’s going to need hopefully one more day,” Espada said. “Came in, came out, moved around, hit in the cages, but still sore. More when he swings the bat and he’s got to turn that right ankle… so he’s still not there.”

Alvarez’s 2026 MVP Campaign

It’s been a stellar 2026 season for Alvarez, who’s in his eighth MLB season, all of which have come with the Astros.

He’s currently leading the entire MLB in batting average (.310), slugging percentage (.590), and OPS (1.017).

Across 145 games played and 522 at-bats, he’s recorded 95 runs, 162 hits, 38 home runs, and 96 RBIs.

Looking at the Astros

Houston entered Saturday night 75-73, and while they’re hovering around .500, they’re still in first place in the AL West. If they can hold onto that spot over the final 14 regular-season games, they’ll clinch a top-three seed in the AL postseason.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Houston Astros Announce Important Yordan Alvarez Update During Rays Series

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