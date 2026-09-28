Houston Astros Make Controversial Pitching Decision Before White Sox Series

The Houston Astros got themselves into the playoffs by clinching the AL West over the weekend.

Now, they’ll host a Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, who secured the third and final Wild Card spot.

On Monday, many expected the Astros to name their official Game 1 starting pitcher. Instead, manager Joe Espada went in a different direction.

Astros Make Controversial Pitching Decision

Espada revealed that Houston has not named a starting pitcher and will instead use a bullpen game for the series opener, which is quite the controversial move.

Via Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart: “Astros manager Joe Espada said Game 1 will be a bullpen day. No word on a starter.”

Astros manager Joe Espada said Game 1 will be a bullpen day. No word on a starter. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 28, 2026

Astros Fans React to Espada’s Decision

Houston fans had mixed feelings about the Astros rolling out a bullpen game in a series where each game is extremely pivotal given that it’s a best-of-three.

“Espada is a whole clown show… Here is looking forward to him managing another team into the ground,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “A bullpen game in Game 1 with nobody named is a loud tell. The pen has to steal this one so the real starters stay fresh.”

Another person wrote, “Disaster class or genius move.”

“Crazy bullpen for Game 1 but that is how whole year has been. Just a patchwork of a roster,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Probably the best decision rather than push Hunter on short rest.”

Who Will Start Game 2?

While it’s still up in the air, it would be expected that right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown would get the nod in a potential Game 2, either to close out the series for Houston or extend it to a Game 3.

If that game emerges, it would seem like right-hander Hayden Wesneski would likely be in line to get the start.