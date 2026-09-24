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Houston Astros Make Sudden Jose Altuve Move Amid Mariners Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are coming off a 7-0 series-opening win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Houston is currently in an extremely close divisional race in the AL West with the Texas Rangers, as both teams hold a 78-79 overall record entering Wednesday night’s slate of games.

For the Astros, they’ll send right-handed pitcher Ethan Pecko to make the start against Seattle in Game 2 of the series. Ahead of the matchup, manager Joe Espada made a sudden starting lineup move involving veteran slugger Jose Altuve.

Astros Announce Sudden Altuve Move

With infielder Jeremy Peña day-to-day with a wrist injury, the Astros are keeping him on the bench Wednesday.

After batting fifth in the lineup Tuesday and recording two hits, Altuve will move all the way up to the leadoff spot in place of Peña’s usual role. He’ll get the start at second base for the second straight night.

Here’s the full Astros starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: Astros 9/23 J. Altuve 2B Y. Alvarez DH I. Paredes 3B Y. Diaz C C. Walker 1B T. Trammell LF C. Smith RF L. Spence CF N. Allen SS E. Pecko SP.”

Looking at Altuve and the Astros

In his 16th MLB season, Altuve has seen it all. While the Astros have been underwhelming at times this year, if they make the playoffs, their experience, led by Altuve, could make them dangerous.

Across 130 games in 2026, Altuve is hitting .250 with 60 runs, 126 hits, 16 home runs, and 45 RBIs while slugging .402 with a .709 OPS.

They also boast AL MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez, who’s run away with the award and leads MLB in batting average (.314), slugging percentage (.601), and OPS (1.033).

After Houston plays Seattle on Wednesday, they’ll begin a four-game series against the Athletics starting Thursday.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Houston Astros Make Sudden Jose Altuve Move Amid Mariners Series

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