Houston Astros Make Sudden Jose Altuve Move Amid Mariners Series

The Houston Astros are coming off a 7-0 series-opening win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Houston is currently in an extremely close divisional race in the AL West with the Texas Rangers, as both teams hold a 78-79 overall record entering Wednesday night’s slate of games.

For the Astros, they’ll send right-handed pitcher Ethan Pecko to make the start against Seattle in Game 2 of the series. Ahead of the matchup, manager Joe Espada made a sudden starting lineup move involving veteran slugger Jose Altuve.

Astros Announce Sudden Altuve Move

With infielder Jeremy Peña day-to-day with a wrist injury, the Astros are keeping him on the bench Wednesday.

After batting fifth in the lineup Tuesday and recording two hits, Altuve will move all the way up to the leadoff spot in place of Peña’s usual role. He’ll get the start at second base for the second straight night.

Here’s the full Astros starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: Astros 9/23 J. Altuve 2B Y. Alvarez DH I. Paredes 3B Y. Diaz C C. Walker 1B T. Trammell LF C. Smith RF L. Spence CF N. Allen SS E. Pecko SP.”

Astros 9/23 J. Altuve 2B

Y. Alvarez DH

I. Paredes 3B

Y. Diaz C

C. Walker 1B

T. Trammell LF

C. Smith RF

L. Spence CF

N. Allen SS E. Pecko SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 23, 2026

Looking at Altuve and the Astros

In his 16th MLB season, Altuve has seen it all. While the Astros have been underwhelming at times this year, if they make the playoffs, their experience, led by Altuve, could make them dangerous.

Across 130 games in 2026, Altuve is hitting .250 with 60 runs, 126 hits, 16 home runs, and 45 RBIs while slugging .402 with a .709 OPS.

They also boast AL MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez, who’s run away with the award and leads MLB in batting average (.314), slugging percentage (.601), and OPS (1.033).

After Houston plays Seattle on Wednesday, they’ll begin a four-game series against the Athletics starting Thursday.