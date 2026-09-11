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Houston Astros Make Sudden Yordan Alvarez Decision Before Rays Series

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Houston Astros v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros wrapped up a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon with a 2-1 win.

Yet, they have a quick turnaround on Friday night, beginning a three-game stand on the road at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay against the American League-worst Rays.

The Astros will at the very least begin the game shorthanded, as Astros manager Joe Espada revealed some pregame news just over an hour before first pitch regarding slugger and AL MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez.

Astros Make Alvarez Decision

Alvarez turned his ankle during Thursday’s game against Philadelphia, and Espada has decided to hold him out of the starting lineup for the series opener against Tampa Bay.

That said, he did note that there is a chance Alvarez could enter the game as a pinch hitter if needed.

Veteran Jose Altuve will be slotted in as the designated hitter and bat leadoff, while Nick Allen will take over at second base.

Here’s the full Astros lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 9/11 J. Altuve DH J. Peña SS I. Paredes 3B D. Varsho CF Y. Diaz C C. Walker 1B C. Smith RF T. Trammell LF N. Allen 2B.”

Alvarez’s 2026 MVP Campaign

It’s been a dominant year for Alvarez at the plate in his eighth MLB season, all of which have come with Houston.

He’s appeared in 145 games this season, and across 522 at-bats, he’s hitting an MLB-best .310 with 95 runs, 162 hits, 38 home runs, and 96 RBIs, while also leading the league in slugging percentage (.590) and OPS (1.017).

Houston currently holds a 75-72 overall record and sits in first place in the AL West. If they can hold onto that lead, they’ll clinch a spot as a top-three seed in the postseason.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Houston Astros Make Sudden Yordan Alvarez Decision Before Rays Series

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