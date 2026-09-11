Houston Astros Make Sudden Yordan Alvarez Decision Before Rays Series

The Houston Astros wrapped up a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon with a 2-1 win.

Yet, they have a quick turnaround on Friday night, beginning a three-game stand on the road at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay against the American League-worst Rays.

The Astros will at the very least begin the game shorthanded, as Astros manager Joe Espada revealed some pregame news just over an hour before first pitch regarding slugger and AL MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez.

Astros Make Alvarez Decision

Alvarez turned his ankle during Thursday’s game against Philadelphia, and Espada has decided to hold him out of the starting lineup for the series opener against Tampa Bay.

That said, he did note that there is a chance Alvarez could enter the game as a pinch hitter if needed.

Veteran Jose Altuve will be slotted in as the designated hitter and bat leadoff, while Nick Allen will take over at second base.

Here’s the full Astros lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 9/11 J. Altuve DH J. Peña SS I. Paredes 3B D. Varsho CF Y. Diaz C C. Walker 1B C. Smith RF T. Trammell LF N. Allen 2B.”

Astros 9/11 J. Altuve DH

J. Peña SS

I. Paredes 3B

D. Varsho CF

Y. Diaz C

C. Walker 1B

C. Smith RF

T. Trammell LF

N. Allen 2B M. Ullola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 11, 2026

Alvarez’s 2026 MVP Campaign

It’s been a dominant year for Alvarez at the plate in his eighth MLB season, all of which have come with Houston.

He’s appeared in 145 games this season, and across 522 at-bats, he’s hitting an MLB-best .310 with 95 runs, 162 hits, 38 home runs, and 96 RBIs, while also leading the league in slugging percentage (.590) and OPS (1.017).

Houston currently holds a 75-72 overall record and sits in first place in the AL West. If they can hold onto that lead, they’ll clinch a spot as a top-three seed in the postseason.