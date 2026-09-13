Houston Astros Make Yordan Alvarez Announcement Before Rays Series Finale

The Houston Astros are in the middle of trying to stay atop the AL West, and this weekend they’ve dropped each of the first two games in their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This sets up a series finale on Sunday where the Astros will look to avoid the sweep.

Ahead of the matchup, however, they got some good news on slugger Yordan Alvarez, who has missed each of the last two games with soreness in his ankle after rolling it on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Astros Make Alvarez Announcement

Manager Joe Espada said prior to Saturday’s game that Alvarez was ruled out, but he was hopeful the AL MVP favorite would be able to return Sunday. However, Alvarez was still experiencing discomfort, particularly when twisting his foot after swinging the bat.

Ultimately, Espada got his wish as Alvarez is back in the starting lineup for the series finale, slotted as the designated hitter and batting second in the order.

Here’s the full Astros lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Astros 9/13 J. Peña SS Y. Alvarez DH I. Paredes 3B J. Altuve 2B Y. Diaz C D. Varsho CF C. Walker 1B C. Smith RF T. Trammell LF.”

Astros 9/13 J. Peña SS

Y. Alvarez DH

I. Paredes 3B

J. Altuve 2B

Y. Diaz C

D. Varsho CF

C. Walker 1B

C. Smith RF

T. Trammell LF H. Wesneski SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Alvarez’s 2026 Season

In his eighth MLB season, all of which have come with the Astros, Alvarez is having by far the best year of his career.

He currently leads the league in batting average (.310), slugging percentage (.590), and OPS (1.017).

He has played 145 games and recorded 95 runs, 162 hits, 39 home runs, and 96 RBIs across 522 at-bats this season.

Looking at the Astros

Houston enters Sunday with a 75-74 overall record. And while doesn’t jump off the screen by any means, but in an American League that’s having a down year, they’re in first place in the AL West, holding a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers.

If the season ended today, the Astros would be a top-three seed in the AL and would get to host a best-of-three Wild Card series. Yet, if they can overtake the Chicago White Sox for the No. 2 overall seed, they’d instead get a first-round bye.