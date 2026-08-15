Houston Astros Quietly Release Pitcher During Mariners Series

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: General manager Dana Brown of the Houston Astros at a press conference announcing the retirement of Dusty Baker Jr. as the manager of the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
The Astros won the first game of the series 10-7 on Friday.
Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Astros quietly announced the release of a minor-league pitcher.
Houston Astros Release Pitcher During Seattle Mariners Series
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: A general view of a Houston Astros hat prior to game one of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
The Astros signed Martinez to a minor-league contract on Dec. 16, 2024.
More About Juan Martinez
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – AUGUST 30: Houston Astros gloves and hats are lined up in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on August 30, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Jason Behnken / Getty Images)
Martinez is just 19 years old. He was born on Oct. 10, 2006, in Carupano, Venezuela.
Martinez didn’t pitch at all in 2025. The Astros placed him on the 60-day injured list on May 24, 2025, and activated him after the season ended.
The young right-hander posted a 9.00 ERA with a 2.67 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 12 innings across nine appearances in rookie ball this season.
Houston Astros Right Now
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 14: Christian Walker #8 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting the game winning three run home run during the tenth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on August 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The Astros had an exciting victory last night. They scored five runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to win 10-7. Christian Walker hit a walk-off three-run home run.
Houston is 5-5 in its past 10 games. Before the Mariners series, the Astros won two of three games against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 14: Christian Walker #8 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning three run home run during the tenth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on August 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The Astros are in first place in the American League West with a 63-60 record. The club has a three-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers in the division standings.
If the season ended today, the Astros would host the Detroit Tigers for a best-of-three series in the Wild Card round.
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 14: Christian Walker #8 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning three run home run during the tenth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on August 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The Astros have a scheduled off day on Monday after their three-game set with the Mariners.
On Tuesday, Houston will begin a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park. After that, the Astros will host the Athletics for a three-game series.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
The Houston Astros are slated to begin Game 2 of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.The Astros won the first game of the series 10-7 on Friday.Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Astros quietly announced the release of a minor-league pitcher.Houston Astros Release Pitcher During Seattle […]
Houston Astros Quietly Release Pitcher During Mariners Series