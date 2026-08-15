Houston Astros Quietly Release Pitcher During Mariners Series

The Houston Astros are slated to begin Game 2 of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

The Astros won the first game of the series 10-7 on Friday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Astros quietly announced the release of a minor-league pitcher.

Houston Astros Release Pitcher During Seattle Mariners Series

Via MiLB.com: “DSL Astros Blue released RHP Juan Martinez.”

The Astros signed Martinez to a minor-league contract on Dec. 16, 2024.

More About Juan Martinez

Martinez is just 19 years old. He was born on Oct. 10, 2006, in Carupano, Venezuela.

Martinez didn’t pitch at all in 2025. The Astros placed him on the 60-day injured list on May 24, 2025, and activated him after the season ended.

The young right-hander posted a 9.00 ERA with a 2.67 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 12 innings across nine appearances in rookie ball this season.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros had an exciting victory last night. They scored five runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to win 10-7. Christian Walker hit a walk-off three-run home run.

Houston is 5-5 in its past 10 games. Before the Mariners series, the Astros won two of three games against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Astros are in first place in the American League West with a 63-60 record. The club has a three-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers in the division standings.

If the season ended today, the Astros would host the Detroit Tigers for a best-of-three series in the Wild Card round.

The Astros have a scheduled off day on Monday after their three-game set with the Mariners.

On Tuesday, Houston will begin a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park. After that, the Astros will host the Athletics for a three-game series.