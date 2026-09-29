Houston Astros Cut 6.68 ERA Pitcher For 26-Year-Old Before White Sox Series

The Houston Astros snuck into the MLB playoffs by the hairs on their chinny-chin-chin. They were the only team to make the postseason out of the AL West Division, beating out the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, and Los Angeles Angels. Now, they are going toe-to-toe with the Chicago White Sox, with news regarding Ronel Blanco emerging.

Tuesday’s White Sox – Astros Wild Card game is scheduled for 3:00 PM Mountain Time, 4:00 PM Central Time, and 5:00 PM Eastern Time. AJ Blubaugh will start for the Astros, and the White Sox will start Hagen Smith.

Houston Astros Cut 6.68 ERA Pitcher For 26-Year-Old Before Wild Card Series Against The Chicago White Sox

Before they took to the field for the first game of their White Sox – Astros series, Houston announced a few transactions. One of those transactions involved Blanco.

According to the MiLB Transactions Log, they optioned Blanco in addition to a couple of other moves: “Houston Astros sent RHP Jason Alexander outright to Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Houston Astros recalled 2B Raynel Delgado from Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Houston Astros optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land Space Cowboys.”

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys receive a few players in Blanco being optioned and Jason Alexander outrighted. On the flip side, the Astros add Raynel Delgado, a 26-year-old with some versatility.

The 33-year-old Blanco has been rehabbing from elbow surgery this season.

Looking At Ronel Blanco & Raynel Delgado

Blanco has had a rough season.

The aging veteran pitcher has only made eight appearances, including five starts. In those appearances, Blanco has 29 strikeouts, a 6.68 ERA, and a 1.37 WHIP in 33.2 innings.

Meanwhile, Delgado has played 20 games for the Astros this season. In those games, he has recorded nine hits, one double, four RBIs, three walks, and one home run.

Surprisingly, Delgado has been utilized all over the field in his appearances for the Astros. He has started nine games at second base, seven at third base, and five at shortstop.

However, his minor league numbers suggest he has some untapped speed and contact ability.

Delgado recorded 100 hits and 31 stolen bases in 110 Triple-A games. That’s certainly an enticing combination that could prove useful in the playoffs.

Luckily for the Astros, they have contractual control for two more years after the 2026 season, as Delgado is pre-arbitration eligible. Blanco, on the other hand, is arbitration-eligible next year.

All things considered, it’s good for the Astros to slightly tweak their roster before heading into a Wild Card series. Should they come out the other side of this series on the positive end, they will face the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.