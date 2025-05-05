Houston Astros Rookie Bat Might Be Too Hot to Bench

The Houston Astros may have a rookie problem—and it’s the good kind.

Utility man Zach Dezenzo wasn’t supposed to be more than a fill-in. Instead, he’s played his way into something bigger: a lineup decision the Astros can’t ignore. According to the Houston Chronicle, Dezenzo has quietly become one of the hottest hitters on the roster, and he’s doing it without a defined role.

“It’s hard to keep Zach Dezenzo out of the Houston Astros’ lineup right now,” reporter Leah Vann wrote. And she’s not exaggerating.

Dezenzo has started nine of the Astros’ last 12 games, batting .283 with a .740 OPS. That’s after starting the season in a brutal slump (.133, .321 OPS through April 20). But since the Toronto series on April 21, he’s flipped the script—11-for-31 with three doubles, a homer, five RBIs, and even a stolen base.

Next Man Up—And Then Some

Part of what makes this run so impressive is that Dezenzo’s not sticking to one position. He’s logged time at first base, left field, and right field, offering the kind of flexibility managers dream about.

That versatility was supposed to be Cam Smith’s ticket to everyday reps, but Smith has cooled off considerably. In the same span, he’s hitting .136 and slugging .250—numbers that don’t exactly scream “can’t-miss rookie.”

Smith has shown more plate discipline (five walks to Dezenzo’s two), but the production gap is getting too big to ignore.

“If Dezenzo continues to perform,” Vann writes, “it’ll be difficult to justify bringing Smith back into the lineup as the primary right fielder.”

That’s not an overreaction—it’s just facts.

Dezenzo’s rise also speaks to Houston’s developmental pipeline—he was never a top-50 prospect, never a headline name. But sometimes, value doesn’t come with hype. It comes with results. And in a clubhouse full of stars and expectations, Dezenzo is proving there’s still room for a grinder to earn his shot the hard way.

The Cold Start Didn’t Break Him

Before April 21, Dezenzo looked like a fringe piece. But a breakout 3-for-4 performance against the White Sox, plus a go-ahead homer at Guaranteed Rate Field, has pushed him back into the spotlight.

“I understand this is a marathon, not a sprint,” Dezenzo told reporters. That kind of level-headedness only strengthens his case.

And it’s not just empty stats—Dezenzo’s OPS+ sits at 111, meaning he’s performing 11% better than the league average. In a lineup that’s needed a jolt, he’s quietly become a spark.

What Happens Next?

It’s a classic Astros dilemma: go with the rookie with pedigree (Smith), or the rookie with production (Dezenzo). One is raw with upside. The other is already delivering results.

Right now, the bats don’t lie—and Dezenzo is swinging his way into permanence. As the Astros head into Milwaukee, all eyes will be on the lineup card. Has Dezenzo done enough to stick?

The early returns say yes.

Because sometimes, talent forces your hand—and the Astros might just have a Zach Dezenzo problem they’re lucky to have.