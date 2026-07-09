Houston Astros Have Two Options to Fill Huge Need Ahead of Trade Deadline

It wasn’t too long ago that the Houston Astros were a team that many saw as sellers come the August 3 MLB trade deadline. Buried in both the American League West Division and AL wild-card races, the Astros are benefiting from a watered-down American League.

Houston is just two games back in the AL West race and 1.5 games behind in the race for the final wild-card spot. Signs are beginning to point toward Houston potentially being a buyer come the trade deadline. If they do buy, there are multiple needs that the Astros have. Jeff Passan of ESPN listed two potential trade candidates for general manager Dana Brown to consider over the next couple of weeks.

Houston Astros Outfield Options Come 2026 Trade Deadline

One major need Houston has is left-handed hitting outfielders to provide some pop to the lineup. It’s been something Brown has needed to address since the winter. Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox is one player who would fill the need. However, Boston is quickly playing itself into the wild-card race. It seems he’ll be one less option.

Passan listed to players that would solve Houston’s need. The best match being Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies. Passan listed their dream match being Daulton Varsho of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“The Astros have clawed their way back into playoff contention — and it still has done little to dissuade rival executives from trying to scavenge their major league roster. Owner Jim Crane, in the meantime, has shown little desire to punt on 2026, and general manager Dana Brown accordingly is seeking to address their clearest frailty: outfield, particularly from the left side,” Passan wrote.

The 28-year-old McCarthy is on pace for a career year, albeit in Denver. He’s slashing .302/.343/.513 with a career-high already in home runs with nine and 51 RBIs, which is five shy of his career-high of 56 with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.

The 30-year-old Varsho, who won a Gold Glove in 2024, is slashing .246/.314/.399 this season with seven home runs and 24 runs driven in. Just by the numbers test for this year, McCarthy would be the obvious target for Houston. Toronto could also decide to hold onto Varsho as they too are in the thick of the AL wild-card race.

Houston Astros Have Trade Deadline Decisions Looming

You can add the Astros to the list of teams stuck in the middle of nowhere as the trade deadline approaches. If they are going to be buyers, then an outfielder should be at the top of Brown’s list. After dropping two out of three games to the Washington Nationals, Houston closes out the pre-All-Star break with three games against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Texas is in the same boat as the Astros in terms of being stuck in the middle of nowhere ahead of the trade deadline. The biggest dilemma will be the AL West race. It’s a wide-open race. Nobody wants to take control of it. An 81-81 record might win it. However, the expanded path to the postseason with the three wild-card spots, it creates difficult decisions at the deadline for teams.