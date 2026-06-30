Astros Provide Jeremy Pena Injury Update After Absence vs. Twins

The Houston Astros were without shortstop Jeremy Pena in Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. The hopeful All-Star was scratched from the game due to “left leg discomfort,” said Astros manager Joe Espada on Monday.

After further evaluation, Espada would reveal that Jeremy Pena will need an extended recovery period. As a result, the shortstop will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild left calf strain, The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reported late Monday night.

“It’s going to be a minimum – hopefully minimum – IL stint,” Espada said following Houston’s loss on Monday.

Pena, 28, has been one of the Astros’ top bats this season when healthy. Through 48 games in 2026, the shortstop is slugging .295/.356/.443 with six home runs, 21 RBI, and eight stolen bases.

Houston is already without shortstop Carlos Correa, who’s been out since May 4 due to season-ending surgery to address a torn peroneus brevis tendon in his left ankle. Nick Allen got the start at shortstop for the Astros on Monday, and may get the heavy load of the work without Pena and Correa.

Jeremy Pena’s Injury-Riddled 2026 Season

Jeremy Pena continues to miss time in the 2026 season. This is his second time landing on the Astros’ injured list this season.

The Astros placed the 28-year-old on the 10-day injured list on April 12 after suffering a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. Pena would go on to miss over a month of action and 33 total games because of the setback.

He would return on May 18 in the 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Pena began experiencing the injury bug before the 2026 season started. In an exhibition game while representing the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic, he would suffer a fracture in the tip of his right ring finger.

This setback sidelined him for two weeks and caused him to miss the entirety of the World Baseball Classic.

Astros’ Miguel Ullola Pitches Two Scoreless Innings in MLB Debut

The Houston Astros called up relief pitcher Miguel Ullola from Triple-A Sugar Land over the weekend.

The 24-year-old is ranked as the Astros’ No. 11 prospect, per MLB.com.

Through 47.2 innings pitched in Triple-A Sugar Land, Ullola carries a 1-4 record, 5.48 ERA, and 1.55 WHIP.

He was converted to a bullpen pitcher this season as the Astros have dealt with relief-pitcher injuries in 2026 and to help the right-handed pitcher with “command issues,” Patrick Creighton of SB Nation wrote.

Ullola got his first taste of MLB action in Houston’s 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Through 2.0 innings pitched, the 24-year-old allowed two hits, zero runs, and struck out four.