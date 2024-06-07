Astros Linked to Trade for Projected $90 Million Ace Pitcher

If the Astros are truly interested in remaining in contention in the American League—and if we are to take GM Dana Brown at his word, they are—the attention will need to turn from an offense that could use a boost, especially at first base, to a pitching staff that has been crippled with injuries. Don’t, Brown said this week in a radio appearance, rule out a major Astros trade for pitching help.

And at Chron.com, speculation has the Astros linked up with one of the better pitchers expected to hit the trade market this summer: Marlins ace Jesus Luzardo.

Now, to be fair, Luzardo is not putting his best foot forward these days in an MLB season that has been miserable all around for Miami. He has gone 2-5 to date, with a 5.30 ERA, his worst showing in three seasons with the Marlins. Luzardo had begun to return to form in May (2-2, 1.75 ERA in four starts), but was bombed in his first June starts, allowing nine runs to the Rays.

Still, Chron.com sports editor Josh Criswell cited Luzardo as a potential Astros trade target.

“It’s still unclear which teams will be sellers this summer, with the MLB trade deadline almost two months away,” he wrote, “but Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo is one name that has been popular in trade rumblings. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal called Luzardo ‘the single player most likely to be traded’.”

Astros Trade Necessary to Replace Injured Pitchers

The impetus behind a major Astros trade for a pitcher, if one comes about, would be the devastating injuries the team has suffered to the starting rotation, with Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier both going down for the year with elbow injuries that will require Tommy John surgery.

Even before the injuries, it could be argued the Astros needed a trade for a starting pitcher. The team ranks 26th in MLB with an ERA of 4.74 among its starters, and 28th with a WHIP of 1.39.

“I’m always in the market to get pitching,” Brown told “The Sean Salisbury Show” in Houston. “Pitching, pitching, pitching. Any time you can get pitching, I think it’s going to help your ball club. We’re always in the market for pitching—there’s never a time that we’re not in the market. I’ve said that multiple times.

“I think, based on my experience and based on what I’m seeing, these five that we have are legitimate starters. These guys can certainly get us to the postseason, and if we get in, certainly we can have a run.”

Jesus Luzardo Has Ace Potential

As for potential Astros trade target Luzardo, he is only 26 and could be an ace-in-waiting, even with his struggles this season.

He was 10-10 in 32 starts in 2023, with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.215 WHIP, plus 208 strikeouts in 178.1 inning pitched.

While the Astros could land him without having to pay him right away (he has two years of arbitration ahead), he could be an early extension candidate—The Athletic projects him to land a six-year, $90 million deal if he does get an early new contract.

He is good enough to stem the tide of Astros pitching injuries, and a new setting might help him return to form. The Astros are 28-35, 5.5 games out of a wild card spot—they need all the help they can get.