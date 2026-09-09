Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada Drops Blunt Message After Win Over Phillies

After a rough start to the 2026 season, the Houston Astros are in the thick of the American League West Division race. They began a six-game road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, two games up on the Texas Rangers for first place.

However, unless something crazy happens, the AL West is likely going to be a division that sends one team to the playoffs. The best path for Houston and Texas is through winning the division. The Astros picked up a big series-opening win over the Phillies. They did so by getting contributions from the bottom of the order. After the game, manager Joe Espada sent a message to his team in the middle of a key stretch of games.

Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada Sends Message After Win Over Phillies

Let’s make no mistake about it: Espada is squarely on the hot seat after general manager Dana Brown was let go last month. Also, how things finish out will determine his future in Houston beyond this season.

Against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Ballpark, Houston’s bottom of the order went 9-for-20 with five runs driven in to backbone a 6-5 victory over the National League wild-card leaders. At this time of the year, contributions are needed up and down the lineup and that’s what Espada got on Tuesday night. However, after the game, he didn’t mince words about the production from his lineup.

“You’ve got to pick each other up,” Espada said, per Paul Casella of MLB.com. “That’s how you do it. That’s how you stay in the race. That’s how we roll, man. Yordan, he gets all the attention and rightfully so, but we need everyone to contribute. Everyone.”

Yordan Alvarez went 0-for-5, as did Jose Altuve. When that happens, usually Houston doesn’t win. That was not the case on Tuesday. Dalton Varsho went 3-for-5 with a home run. Christian Walker added a three-run shot as well. No. 9 batter Cam Smith also added a solo shot.

“Those guys, they’ve been carrying us all year. Yordan’s been unbelievable,” Walker said, per Casella. “I think it’s good to make sure he knows that he can try to figure some stuff out and go through something, and it’s not going to come at the cost of not winning games. Proud of the guys for picking up the slack.”

Houston Astros Begin Road Trip With Win Over Phillies

This is an important trip for Houston. After two more in Philadelphia, the Astros head to Tampa Bay for three games with the Rays. Tampa Bay is looking to fend off the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

However, as far as the Astros go, they need to keep winning to keep the Rangers at bay. Texas beat the Seattle Mariners late Tuesday night, 10-5, to remain two games back. There are no more games scheduled between Houston and Texas in 2026. Furthermore, Houston’s remaining schedule is a tough one.

Meanwhile, after the trip through Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, they return home for their final home stand of the season. They will host the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves. In addition to those games, they close out with two in Seattle and four against the Athletics. It’s not going to be easy.