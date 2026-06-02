Astros Announce Josh Hader Role After Return from Injury

The Houston Astros welcome back Josh Hader from injury. The left-hander’s season has been delayed due to biceps tendinitis, which slowed his recovery from shoulder surgery.

With Hader back in the bullpen, Astros manager Joe Espada made clear what the left-hander’s role will be. Espada told reporters, including Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, that Hader will “step right back into the closer role.”

The Astros have spent much of the season patching together their bullpen in Hader’s absence. Houston has had to rely on Bryan King, Enyel De Los Santos, and Steven Okert for the high-leverage spots to start the season. His return gives Espada an opportunity to deploy the relief corps as originally intended.

Josh Hader Named Astros Closer Following Return

The Astros signed Josh Hader to a then-record $95 million contract in free agency. The idea was the left-hander would anchor the ninth inning and extend their contention window. Hader has delivered, when on the mound, with a 3.06 ERA and 60 saves in his first 119 appearances.

However, the left-hander underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his left shoulder in August 2025 and missed the rest of the season. Biceps tendinitis this spring slowed down his recovery. He underwent a four-week long rehab assignment between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land as a Spring Training-like build up.

With Hader back, the Astros bullpen should revert to as designed before the season.

“It kind of falls into how we had it planned in spring training,” Espada told The Athletic‘s Chandler Rome. “We knew who was going to pitch the ninth inning, how we were going to get the ball to Hader. Now, having (him) back, we can lean on the original plan we had.”

Bryan King, Enyel De Los Santos, and Steven Okert will form the bridge ahead of the star left-hander when Houston has the lead.

That also takes pressure off the struggling Bryan Abreu. Abreu was their top right-handed leverage arm, has suddenly lost command, as his 23.9% walk rate in 2026 is more than double his career rate of 10.8% entering the season. Houston faces a tough decision on the struggling righty, as he cannot be optioned to the minors without his consent.

The other concern with Hader is how many outs the Astros will ask him to get in the closer role. The left-hander has refused to pitch multiple innings in the past, although that was before getting his big contract from Houston. Given he’s coming off a major shoulder operation, the club will likely limit his workload.

Josh Hader Speaks About Return

In his first 13 years in pro ball, Hader never dealt with any significant injuries. The shoulder surgery, plus the biceps injury that slowed his recovery, set him back for 10 months.

“It’s definitely nice I’m able to compete now,” Hader told Rome. “I’ve been counting down the days, for sure. Definitely been a long journey for me.”

In Triple-A, Hader averaged 93.9 MPH on his sinker. The movement profile was relatively the same as it was in 2025 with both his sinker, which operates more like a four-seamer, and his slider.

“In the minor leagues, I was able to get my lanes right. Throw up my pitches and be able to execute.”

The hope for the Astros is the left-hander will continue to dominate in the ninth inning. In his two seasons with Houston, he boasts a 37.4% strikeout rate and a 8.5% walk rate. If Hader continues his ninth-inning dominance, it gives the club the confidence necessary to make an unlikely run at a Wild Card spot.