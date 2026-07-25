Houston Astros Legend Signs Deal With New MLB Team

Dallas Keuchel last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the news that Keuchel is signing with a new team.

Passan wrote: “Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and the A’s are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Keuchel, 38, will report to Triple-A. He last pitched in the big leagues with Milwaukee in 2024.”

Looking At Keuchel

Keuchel was picked in the 7th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his time with the Astros where he spent the first seven years of his career.

In that span, Keuchel made two All-Star Games, won the 2015 Cy Young Award and helped the franchise win the 2017 World Series title.

Following his incredible run in Houston, Keuchel had stints with the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins (and Brewers).

Over 13 seasons (and 282 games), he has gone 103-92 with a 4.04 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@ChrisCorrea15: “Dallas Keuchel was great for the Astros between 2014 and 2018. But he last pitched in the majors in 2024 and posted an ERA of over 5 in each of his last four big league seasons. He is 38 now.”

Gary Phillips: “There’s a blast from the past”

@AthleticsRants: “It’s so over for the rest of the league”

@jonbecker_: “I think my favorite archetype of player is the former top talent who just will not quit. Keuchel, Carlos Carrasco, things of that nature (I’m sure I’m forgetting some and yes this is an invitation to remind me)”

@shaeferrr: “astros legend dallas keuchel already the best pitcher in the athletics organization”