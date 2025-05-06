Astros Lose Slugger to IL as Injury Woes Hit a Slumping Offense

The Houston Astros’ already sputtering offense just took a significant hit.

Three-time All-Star Yordan Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with right-hand inflammation, the team confirmed to the Houston Chronicle. What started as a precautionary scratch from Saturday’s lineup against the Chicago White Sox has now turned into something more significant—at a time when the Astros can least afford it.

“I’m going to give him a day,” manager Joe Espada told reporters over the weekend. “Just to see if he feels better to play tomorrow.”

Tomorrow didn’t come. Instead, the Astros promoted catcher César Salazar from Triple-A while sidelining one of their most feared bats—one that hasn’t looked like himself to start the season.

Alvarez has gotten off to a rough start, hitting just .210 with three home runs and a .646 OPS through 29 games. Compare that to this time last season, when he had already hit seven bombs and posted a .807 OPS. The drop-off is real, and now there’s an explanation: his hand has been bothering him for several days.

A Blow to a Shaky Lineup

Despite the sluggish start, Alvarez remained central to the Astros’ offensive core. His presence alone shifts how pitchers approach the entire lineup. With him out, Houston loses more than just power—it loses gravity.

This is a club still trying to find rhythm at the plate. Jose Altuve and Isaac Paredes have carried their share, but there’s been inconsistency around them. With Alvarez down, that spotlight intensifies on names like Yainer Diaz and Jeremy Peña and newly added bats like Christian Walker.

Opportunity—or Exposure?

To fill the roster spot, the Astros called up César Salazar, who hit .320 in limited time last season and has experience catching Spencer Arrighetti. Depending on matchups, the move may also free up some designated hitter at-bats for Diaz or Victor Caratini. But let’s be clear: there’s no replacing Yordan.

Even with his sluggish April, pitchers still respected his bat. Now? Opponents can pitch around Walker. They can challenge Peña. And unless someone unexpected steps up, Houston’s lineup looks less intimidating.

A Familiar, Frustrating Trend

Injuries have plagued Alvarez throughout his career. Last season, he missed the final six games with a knee contusion and returned to action in October only as a DH. During Spring Training, he told the Houston Chronicle that he felt “fully healthy.” That now seems overly optimistic.

The hope is that this is a short-term absence, but timelines are often fuzzy with hand injuries, especially for power hitters. Grip strength, swing timing, and torque all become question marks.

Bottom Line: Pressure Rising

The Astros don’t just lose a big bat—they lose their tone-setter—the guy who can flip a game with one swing. And for an offense already underperforming, it’s a brutal development.

Someone must get hot fast if Houston wants to stay in the AL West hunt. Because right now, the middle of the order just got much lighter.