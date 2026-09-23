Astros Suffer Major Blow With Latest Cristian Javier Update

The Houston Astros may be leading the American League West Division standings as the regular season winds down to a close, but it doesn’t mean that all is well with the MLB postseason on deck.

In fact, the latest update is downright worrying.

The Astros, who did pick up a 7-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to improve to 78-79, lost pitcher Cristian Javier after just two innings with what the club said was groin tightness. And while he said he wanted to make his next start, that won’t be happening any time soon.

The Houston Astros Have Placed Pitcher Cristian Javier On The 15-Day DL

According to Astros writer Michael Schwab, Houston has placed Javier on the 15-day DL.

Javier had an optimistic outlook following the contest, saying that he thinks the ailment would simply need some treatment and that he hoped to make his next scheduled start.

“I think I’ll be able to make my next start,” Javier said on Tuesday via The Houston Chronicle. “I think it’s a matter of giving it some treatment and trying to get it loose.”

So far this season, Javier has accumulated a 2-6 record with a 5.14 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts.

Cristian Javier Arrived With The Astros In 2020

Javier reached the majors with Houston in 2020 and quickly established himself as a reliable strikeout pitcher. He finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting after going 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA.

His breakout came in 2022, when Javier posted a 2.54 ERA with 194 strikeouts and played a major role in Houston’s championship run. He threw seven no-hit innings against the Yankees during the regular season and later delivered six innings of a combined no-hitter against the Phillies in the World Series, helping the Astros win the title.

Javier signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2023 but underwent Tommy John surgery the following year. He returned in 2025 and, after another injury interrupted his 2026 season, was activated in July and moved into Houston’s bullpen.