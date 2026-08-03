Astros Among Teams Interested in Marlins’ All-Star Infielder: Report

While heading into the final day before the MLB trade deadline, the Houston Astros are among the hottest teams in baseball. Houston is currently winners of 11 of their last 12 games and currently sits at the top of the AL West.

General manager Dana Brown anticipated the franchise would be buyers heading into the trade deadline well before this hot streak. What kind of moves can Houston make to improve its roster?

One player on the Astros’ radar is Miami Marlins infielder Kyle Stowers, says Jon Heyman of the New York Post. However, the Marlins’ lack of urgency to move the former All-Star could lead to Stowers staying in Miami beyond the trade deadline.

“Marlins have set a high price on Kyle Stowers. Not especially motivated to move him. Astros among teams that are trying,” the MLB insider wrote.

Kyle Stowers Provides Impressive Left-Handed Bat

Astros general manager Dana Brown has mentioned that a left-handed bat would be “great” for Houston down the stretch.

“We’re looking for some type of offensive bat that can play the outfield,” Brown said, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome. “If it’s a left-handed bat, great, but any type of offensive upgrade that can help lengthen the lineup would be our focus.”

Miami Marlins infielder Kyle Stowers fits the Astros’ want for a lefty bat. Against right-handed pitching in 2026, the left-batted Stowers is hitting .254/.342/.512 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI.

The majority of the 28-year-old’s production has come against right-handed pitching this season. On the year, Stowers is hitting .234/.319/.459 with 16 home runs and 48 RBI.

Stowers is under club control through the 2029 season. He’s currently playing on an affordable contract in 2026, earning $804,200.

It’s worth noting that Kyle Stowers is also coming off an All-Star season in 2025 where he hit .288/.386/.544 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI. He carries a 30-home-run upside.

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Astros Shut Down Jeremy Pena Trade Rumors

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has been involved in trade rumors heading into the deadline. However, it doesn’t appear that the Astros’ 2022 World Series MVP will be getting moved.

Despite the Boston Red Sox showing high interest in the 28-year-old, the Astros aren’t looking to trade Pena, said Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Pena has been a large reason behind the Astros’ success this season. Injuries aside, the shortstop is hitting .322/.375/.529 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, and eight stolen bases through 65 games.

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Jeremy Pena and Triple-Crown-hopeful Yordan Alvarez have carried Houston back to the top of the AL West since after the All-Star break.