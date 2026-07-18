Houston Astros Legend Lance McCullers Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post After Brewers Trade

Earlier this week, the Houston Astros traded Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers.

McCullers Jr. had spent all nine seasons of his MLB career pitching for the Astros.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote (on July 15): “Official: Astros have acquired prospect OF Jadyn Fielder from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Lance McCullers Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, and cash considerations. Fielder is the son of Prince Fielder and was in Single-A.”

McCullers Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, McCullers Jr. made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

There were over 15,000 likes in eight hours.

He wrote: “Houston – I am forever grateful to this amazing city, my teammates and the Astros organization. Thank you for all of the memories Htown.. it will always be “Bury me in the H”

– LMJ”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Josh Reddick: “We love you brother! Thanks for everything you’ve done and for being a top notch teammate and friend!”

@eac274: “Thank you for everything. You poured your heart and soul into bringing 2 World Series to Houston, for that I will always be thankful. It’s always, bury me in the H 🏆”

@juiceboxjacky: “You will be missed!!!! 😭 bury me in the H! 🤘🏼”

@dannydroubi: “Astros legend and a wonderful human being! Thank you for being an incredible ambassador for our city and role model.”

@simpsonator05: “LMJ one of the greatest Astros to ever do it. Shouldve kept you here to retire in a stros uniform. Hopefully we can still get you back eventually. All the best in your career!”

@joaquinvarela3: “You kept it real for us from the jump. You became part of the city, forever. Forever grateful for your contributions on and off the field. Go kill it for the Brew Crew lance!”

Astros Right Now

The Astros are the third-place team in the American League West with a 47-52 record in 99 games.

They are in the middle of a series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home in Texas).