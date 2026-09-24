MLB Insider: Astros Likely Ready For Major Leadership Change

Despite being two games under the .500 level with a 78-80 record, the Houston Astros are currently in a dead heat to make the 2026 MLB Postseason, currently locked in a tie with the in-state rival Texas Rangers.

However, that doesn’t mean that the job security of manager Joe Espada is a sure thing. In fact, according to the latest from a key MLB Insider, Espada’s job security is anything but guaranteed.

ESPN MLB Insider Believes Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada’s Job Security Is In Danger

According to MLB Insider Buster Olney, the job security of Astros manager Joe Espada is anything but guaranteed, and those within the industry expect the club to move on from him following the season.

“The Astros parted ways with general manager Dana Brown last month after three seasons, and while there will be conversations about Brown’s replacement — and maybe even a hire — the hierarchy is now well-established. Owner Jim Crane will largely make the baseball decisions, advised by Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell,” Olney wrote via ESPN. “Manager Joe Espada is in the last year of his contract, and the expectation within the industry is that this will be his last season.”

He continued:

“If Houston is looking for a new skipper, one of the names drawing speculation is New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, who played with the Astros for a decade and was teammates with Bagwell.”

Is Joe Espada’s Job On The Line?

Espada, who had a brief playing career, started his coaching career in the Marlins‘ organization after retiring as a player, working in the minor leagues before becoming Miami’s third-base coach in 2010.

He later joined the New York Yankees as a special assistant and eventually became their infield and third-base coach in 2015.

Houston hired Espada as its bench coach following the 2017 season. He remained in that role through 2023, helping the Astros win the 2022 World Series. After Dusty Baker retired, Houston promoted Espada to manager in November 2023.

His first victory came when Ronel Blanco threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1, 2024, making Espada the first manager in MLB history to earn his first career win in a no-hitter.

Despite falling as many as 10 games below the .500 mark, the Astros rebounded to win the AL West and reach the postseason, where they would be swept by the Detroit Tigers.

Despite an 87-75 record in the 2025 campaign, the Astros fell short of qualifying for the postseason.