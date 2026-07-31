MLB Trade Rumor: Astros Targeting Cardinals Outfielder

The Houston Astros have been linked to various veterans around the league as they continue to explore ways of strengthening their line-up ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and the latest report suggests they have begun to focus their attention on a member of the St Louis Cardinals.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Houston has identified Lars Nootbaar as one of several outfielders under consideration. The Astros have spent much of the season searching for additional production in the outfield, particularly so if they are a left-hander, and the 28-year-old’s ability to get on base while playing all three positions makes him an attractive option to an Astros team that is looking to buy.

Nootbaar’s Cardinals Career

A second-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2018, Nootbaar first reached the majors in 2021 and established himself as a regular over the following few seasons. Although injuries have interrupted his career at times, he has developed into a reliable everyday player with a disciplined approach at the plate and enough versatility to fit into almost any outfield alignment. In 1,820 at-bats across his six major league seasons, Nootbaar has hit for an above-average .745 OPS – rising to a .771 mark against right-handed pitching.

This season has been another productive one. Nootbaar has continued to combine patience with power, providing solid offensive production with a ,713 OPS while maintaining the defensive flexibility that has become one of his biggest assets. He also remains under club control for next season via arbitration, increasing both his value to St. Louis and the likely asking price in any potential deal. He would not just be a rental, unless they wanted him to be.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, appear willing to listen on almost every player on their major league roster, including Nootbaar, as they weigh their options before the deadline. Currently 13.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, those options seem to all involve selling. That does not necessarily mean Nootbaar will be moved, but rival clubs have been encouraged to enquire, and Houston is reportedly among those that have done exactly that. They have Joshua Baez waiting in the wings, after all, and he has the upside of a player better than Nootbaar.

Astros Seek Floor Raiser If Not A Star

For the Astros, adding Nootbaar would bring a player capable of contributing in several different ways. He consistently works deep counts, reaches base at a healthy rate and provides dependable defence across the outfield. Those are qualities Houston has often prioritised when building successful teams, and outside of the weapons-grade production of Yordan Alvarez, the non-yordan left field trio of Taylor Trammell, Zach Dezenzo and LaMonte Wade Jr have hardly locked down Nootbaar’s preferred position. Nootbaar also has postseason experience and has become well known internationally following his appearances for Japan, including helping the country win the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Whether the two clubs ultimately find common ground remains to be seen. The Cardinals are unlikely to move one of their better all-around position players without receiving a meaningful return, particularly given his contractual status, and the Astros’ farm system is ranked near the bottom in all of baseball, if not at it. Still, with the deadline approaching and Houston actively searching for offensive help, Nootbaar is a name that appears to be on the Astros’ radar. After all, he is a lefty.