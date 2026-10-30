ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: The MLB debut patch of Zach Cole #16 of the Houston Astros is seen prior to the game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
With their season over, it’s worth noting that Bryan Abreu has now officially elected free agency.
He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Bryan Abreu elected free agency.”
Abreu finished this past year going 6-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 66 games.
Looking At Abreu
Abreu has spent all eight years of his MLB career with the Astros.
During the 2023 season, he went 3-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 72 games.
The 29-year-old was also with the franchise when they won the 2022 World Series title.
Abreu will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Many teams could use a reliable pitcher out of the bullpen.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Houston Astros are coming off an up-and-down season.That said, they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs by winning the American League West.The Astros were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.8-Year Astros Player Immediately Hits Free AgencyWith their season over, it’s worth noting that Bryan Abreu has […]
8-Year Houston Astros Player Immediately Hits Free Agency