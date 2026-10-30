8-Year Houston Astros Player Immediately Hits Free Agency

The Houston Astros are coming off an up-and-down season.

That said, they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs by winning the American League West.

The Astros were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.

8-Year Astros Player Immediately Hits Free Agency

With their season over, it’s worth noting that Bryan Abreu has now officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Bryan Abreu elected free agency.”

Abreu finished this past year going 6-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 66 games.

Looking At Abreu

Abreu has spent all eight years of his MLB career with the Astros.

During the 2023 season, he went 3-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 72 games.

The 29-year-old was also with the franchise when they won the 2022 World Series title.

Abreu will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Many teams could use a reliable pitcher out of the bullpen.