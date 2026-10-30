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8-Year Houston Astros Player Immediately Hits Free Agency

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: The MLB debut patch of Zach Cole #16 of the Houston Astros is seen prior to the game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are coming off an up-and-down season.

That said, they were able to get into the 2026 MLB playoffs by winning the American League West.

The Astros were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.

8-Year Astros Player Immediately Hits Free Agency

GettyBryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros warms up during batting practice prior to game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that Bryan Abreu has now officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Bryan Abreu elected free agency.”

GettyBryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the game against the Athletics at Daikin Park on August 22, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Abreu finished this past year going 6-4 with a 3.73 ERA in 66 games.

Looking At Abreu

GettyBryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Abreu has spent all eight years of his MLB career with the Astros.

During the 2023 season, he went 3-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 72 games.

The 29-year-old was also with the franchise when they won the 2022 World Series title.

GettyPitcher Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros throws against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Coors Field on July 01, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Abreu will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Many teams could use a reliable pitcher out of the bullpen.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year Houston Astros Player Immediately Hits Free Agency

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