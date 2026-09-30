Houston Astros Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 03: Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho speaks to the media after being traded to the Houston Astros prior to a game between the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. If the Astros win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday. If the White Sox win, the Astros will be knocked out of the postseason.
Ahead of Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between Houston and Chicago, the Astros announced news regarding outfielder Daulton Varsho, who isn’t on the Wild Card roster.
Houston Astros Reveal Daulton Varsho Update Amid Wild Card Series Against Chicago White Sox
MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart wrote on X: OF Daulton Varsho underwent left arthroscopic wrist surgery yesterday, the club announced. This procedure will sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 season. He’s a free agent next year.
The Astros acquired Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays over the summer. The outfielder will be a free agent this offseason.
Varsho has been known as a strong defensive outfielder throughout his career.
In his seven big-league seasons, Varsho has posted 18.6 bWAR and a .709 OPS with 111 home runs, 335 RBU and 65 stolen bases.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Houston Astros announced an update on Daulton Varsho amid the Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox.
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