Houston Astros Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Houston Astros lost 6-3 to the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. If the Astros win, there will be a Game 3 on Thursday. If the White Sox win, the Astros will be knocked out of the postseason.

Ahead of Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between Houston and Chicago, the Astros announced news regarding outfielder Daulton Varsho, who isn’t on the Wild Card roster.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Daulton Varsho #18 of the Houston Astros prepares for an at bat during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart wrote on X: OF Daulton Varsho underwent left arthroscopic wrist surgery yesterday, the club announced. This procedure will sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 season. He’s a free agent next year.

The Astros acquired Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays over the summer. The outfielder will be a free agent this offseason.

Looking at Daulton Varsho

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Daulton Varsho #18 of the Houston Astros looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Astros acquired Varsho for right-hander Spencer Arrighetti on Aug. 3.

Houston placed the outfielder on the IL on Sept. 24.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Daulton Varsho #18 of the Houston Astros celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Varsho hit .171/.224/.311 with five home runs and 14 RBI over 41 games with Houston this syear.

He slashed .243/.307/.375 with seven home runs and 26 RBI over 99 games with Toronto in 2026.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 14: Daulton Varsho #18 of the Houston Astros makes a catch on a fly ball during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on August 14, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Varsho with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsisn-Milwaukee.

He is the son of former MLB player Gary Varsho.

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 9: Daulton Varsho #18 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park on August 9, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Meg McLaughlin/Getty Images)

The younger Varsho made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2020.

The Diamondbacks traded Varsho to the Blue Jays for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno after the 2022 season.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho speaks to the media after being traded to the Houston Astros prior to a game between the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Varsho has been known as a strong defensive outfielder throughout his career.

In his seven big-league seasons, Varsho has posted 18.6 bWAR and a .709 OPS with 111 home runs, 335 RBU and 65 stolen bases.