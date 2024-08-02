Astros Cut Ties With $34.5 Million World Series Hero

It was always something of a strange decision, the way the Astros handed out a three-year, $34.5 million contract to relief pitcher Rafael Montero back in the 2022-23 offseason, not long after the team had won the World Series the previous October. Montero had been very good through the previous year (71 appearances, 2.37 ERA), but had been an inconsistent and injury-marred set-up man for most of his career.

Sure, he had been an MLB postseason hero for Houston, allowing just two runs in 10 appearances and pitching in four of the team’s six World Series games, but the commitment to Montero seemed excessive. Now, though the Astros are on the hook for his payment, the team has decided to end the commitment, designating Montero for assignment following the trade deadline acquisitions of pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Caleb Ferguson.

Montero had compiled a 4.70 ERA over 41 appearances, notching almost as many walks (19) as strikeouts (23) as he has lost the effectiveness of his four-seam fastball. His ERA was worse last season (5.08) though his strikeout numbers were more in line with those of a top-tier reliever (79 strikeouts in 67 innings).

It had become clear that whatever has plagued him this season was not going to be fixed.

Astros Attempting to Hang in AL West Race

The jettisoning of Montero highlights what was been a strange trade deadline week for Houston, which went into the end of July dead-set on remaining competitive in the AL West and adding pieces to help the franchises to a ninth straight postseason appearances, the longest in MLB.

The Astros, at 56-52, are in a virtual dead heat with the Mariners (57-53) for the lead in the division.

But while the Mariners went into the deadline needing to bolster an offense that was not keeping up with its dominant pitching staff, the Astros had to find some sort of rotation depth for a staff that was riddled with injuries but had done enough to stay in the playoff hunt.

Hitters were readily available, and the Mariners added two of the best to change teams on Tuesday—slugger Justin Turner and outfielder Randy Arozarena. Pitching, though, was at a premium.

And the Astros paid a huge premium to add Kikuchi, who had been 4-9 with a 4.75 ERA with Toronto this year. Joey Loperfido, the team’s No. 5 prospect per Baseball America, headlined the outgoing package, along with pitcher Jake Bloss (No. 2 on the preseason list) and useful infielder Will Wagner, who was batting .307 at Triple A.

Rafael Montero Could Stay in Triple A

Kikuchi will be a free-agent after the season. The Astros will have, effectively, given up three prospects, including two of the best in the organization, for two months of a so-so pitcher who might well struggle pitching in Houston.

But it may be addition by subtraction in that the Astros are also dumping Montero. There is a chance that he won’t get picked up by any other team and could stay in the organization at Triple A.

He will be replaced in the bullpen by lefty Caleb Ferguson, who was 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA in 42 games with the Yankees this season.

Both Kikuchi and Ferguson are obvious risks. But GM Dana Brown said the team was happy with the way the deadline played out.

“I think our deadline was very strong,” Brown said, via Chron.com. “We feel very confident that we stabilized the rotation, added to the back half (of) the pen where we had rode those guys real hard early in the season. We feel very confident that we did what we needed to do at this deadline.”