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Recently Released Houston Astros Player Quietly Signs With San Diego Padres

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Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 10: JP France #68 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Recently released Houston Astros right-hander J.P. France has quietly agreed to a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

The Astros released France, 31, on Thursday.

Recently Released Houston Astros Player J.P. France Quietly Signs Deal With San Diego Padres

Houston Astros v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, IL – APRIL 23: J.P. France #68 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

France has made just three appearances in the majors this season. In those outings, he posted an 8.10 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP and four strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings.

The Astros selected France in the 14th round (No. 432 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

More About New Padres Pitcher J.P. France

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 17: J.P. France #68 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on April 17, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

France made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2023. He had a strong rookie year, recording a 3.83 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings across 24 appearances (23 starts).

France hasn’t been able to repeat his rookie-year success.

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 10: JP France #68 of the Houston Astros talks it over with Christian Vazquez #2 during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

In 2024, France made just five appearances, all starts, for the Astros. He posted a 7.46 ERA in 25 1/3 innings across five starts that season.

Because he underwent right shoulder surgery in 2024, France also missed much of the 2025 season. He made just two appearances out of the bullpen last year.

Houston Astros Right Now

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 28, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

The Astros are in a position to buy at the deadline. They are in first place in a weak American League West with a 56-55 record. The Texas Rangers are half a game back with a 55-55 record.

Houston has won nine of its last 10 games. The club has won four games in a row.

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 31: Cam Smith #11 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a triple during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on July 31, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Astros are currently in the middle of a three-game series against the Rangers at Daikin Park.

Houston won the first game of the series 11-2 on Friday. As this is being written, the second game of the series is being played. The finale is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

After finishing their three-game set against the Rangers, the Astros will host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series. Game 1 of that series is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Monday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Released Houston Astros Player Quietly Signs With San Diego Padres

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