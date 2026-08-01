Recently Released Houston Astros Player Quietly Signs With San Diego Padres

Recently released Houston Astros right-hander J.P. France has quietly agreed to a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

The Astros released France, 31, on Thursday.

Recently Released Houston Astros Player J.P. France Quietly Signs Deal With San Diego Padres

France has made just three appearances in the majors this season. In those outings, he posted an 8.10 ERA with a 1.65 WHIP and four strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings.

The Astros selected France in the 14th round (No. 432 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

More About New Padres Pitcher J.P. France

France made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2023. He had a strong rookie year, recording a 3.83 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings across 24 appearances (23 starts).

France hasn’t been able to repeat his rookie-year success.

In 2024, France made just five appearances, all starts, for the Astros. He posted a 7.46 ERA in 25 1/3 innings across five starts that season.

Because he underwent right shoulder surgery in 2024, France also missed much of the 2025 season. He made just two appearances out of the bullpen last year.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros are in a position to buy at the deadline. They are in first place in a weak American League West with a 56-55 record. The Texas Rangers are half a game back with a 55-55 record.

Houston has won nine of its last 10 games. The club has won four games in a row.

The Astros are currently in the middle of a three-game series against the Rangers at Daikin Park.

Houston won the first game of the series 11-2 on Friday. As this is being written, the second game of the series is being played. The finale is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

After finishing their three-game set against the Rangers, the Astros will host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series. Game 1 of that series is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Monday.